Lucifer Star Tom Ellis Throwing Horns Just Feels Right

As we've been saying in our coverage of Netflix's Lucifer over the past few weeks, it's been a mixed bag of emotions as series stars Tom Ellis and Lesley-Ann Brandt, writer Chris Rafferty, and more shared looks from the set as production on the 10-episode final season nears its end. This time around, we're taking it easy on you and not going for any cheap-shots to your feels. Instead, we have series star Lauren German (Chloe Decker) to thank for this update- offering yet another example of how the team's on-set chemistry contributes to the show's dedicated Lucifans fanbase as well as Ellis throwing horns (which just feels right on so many levels):

While Lucifans wait for news on the series' return, here's a look back at two special "fan-cam" moments offering brief teases of what fans will be getting when the second half of Season 5 debuts. At the end of the first clip, Chloe Decker wants to know where God (Dennis Haysbert) took his family. In the second clip, viewers get a look back at the first half of the season before a brief look at what's to come- with "dear old dad" God having to ask Lucifer something…

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In Part A of season 5, Lucifer's twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil's place on earth while he's back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must return and face the mess his brother made with his life. He'll also finally confront his feelings for Chloe, and answer a question fans have been asking since the very beginning: "will they or won't they"?

Last year, Lucifans learned that Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies, Star Trek: Picard) and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Tragedy Girls) were joining the cast for its final season. Dungey's Sonya is a no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel. Hildebrand's Rory is a rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel hoping to follow in Lucifer's footsteps. Small problem. It doesn't take too long for Rory to realize Lucifer isn't exactly the devilish big bro she hoped he'd be.

Speaking of the sixth season, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our first nine of ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty)- with Episode 610 written and produced by Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson.