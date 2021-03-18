Lucifer Writer Chris Rafferty Crushed Us with Honest, Hearfelt Post

With Lucifer Season 5B set to release soon and production on the sixth and final season nearing its end, series cast members such as Tom Ellis, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Lauren German, and others have been sharing with the fans what the experience has been behind the scenes and (without spoilers) in front of the camera. We've also heard from co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich and writer Chris Rafferty– and those are who we are checking in with this time around. Normally, this would be the part we set up something (hopefully) funny or interesting as a segue into what Modrovich and Rafferty have to offer. But these are the kind of posts that will hit Lucifans pretty hard in the feels, so we'll let them speak for themselves.

First up, Rafferty shares an intimate and heartfelt post about finding his way back to the Warner Bros TV building after finishing work on his final episode, and what his journey with the series has meant to him both personally and professionally. But perhaps the part that stood out to us the most was the section where Rafferty speaks directly to the fans to ask for understanding, patience, and continued support as the series nears the end of its run. Here's a look at the post, followed by the excerpt we referenced earlier:

"Please keep in mind that those of us who create Lucifer are going through a profound moment in our lives. The end of something precious and rare. But an end that we are all at peace with. Before requesting more behind-the-scenes pics, please know that making a show during the pandemic is especially difficult, and that we snap & share what we can. Before demanding more seasons, please know that #LuciferSeason6 IS the end, and those of us creating it want it that way. And before asking for release dates, please remember that we WILL tell you when there is something to tell. We are SO eager to share what we've created, but until we do, there is nothing to share. So sit back, be excited when news finally drops, know that you have much more to look forward to, and that we have been doing everything we can to give you our very best."

Meanwhile, Modrovich takes a final tour of the penthouse- and brings viewers along for part of it:

No strangers to the geek genre, Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies, Star Trek: Picard) and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Tragedy Girls) have joined the cast for its final season. Dungey's Sonya is a no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel. Hildebrand's Rory is a rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel hoping to follow in Lucifer's footsteps. Small problem. It doesn't take too long for Rory to realize Lucifer isn't exactly the devilish big bro she hoped he'd be.

Speaking of the sixth season, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our first nine of ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty)- with Episode 610 written and produced by Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson.