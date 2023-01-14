Lucky Hank Teaser, Images: AMC, Bob Odenkirk Series Arrives in March Set to hit on Sunday, March 19th, here's a look at an official teaser & preview images for AMC/AMC+'s Bob Odenkirk-starring Lucky Hank.

Well, we have some good news and bad news to pass along regarding Bob Odenkirk's first series for AMC post-Better Call Saul. Bad news? If you were a fan of the original title, Straight Man, then you're poop out of luck because the eight-episode series is now going by the title Lucky Hank. But things are much better when it comes to the good news. Because not only do we have a teaser and preview images for Lucky Hank to pass along, but we also have a premiere date that isn't nearly as far off as we were expecting it to be… Sunday, March 19th, to be exact. Starring Odenkirk and Mireille Enos (The Killing), the AMC & AMC+ series is a mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College and told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt.

Now, here's a look at the mini-teaser released for Odenkirk's new series, with Lucky Hank set to hit AMC and AMC+ beginning Sunday, March 19th:

"I am thrilled that AMC is embracing the unique scenario and characters in Paul and Aaron's adaptation of 'Straight Man' [show's original title]," Odenkirk shared in a statement at the time that the series order was first announced. "I have loved the mix of comedy and drama in 'Better Call Saul,' and this is another story with a unique dynamic and the kind of closely observed character writing and exploration that AMC has become the touchstone for. It's going to be fun to play and watch!" Aaron Zelman (Silicon Valley, The Killing) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office, The Newsroom), who adapted the project from the novel Straight Man by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, serve as co-showrunners. Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Director Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire), Richard Russo, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero (PEN15) are executive producers.