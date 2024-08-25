Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Netflix, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again, disney, Lessons in Chemistry, luke cage, Mike Colter, Millicent Shelton, netflix

Luke Cage Director Millicent Shelton Would Love to Revisit Series

Director Millicent Shelton (Lessons in Chemistry) on why they would love to return for a new Michael Colter-starring Luke Cage series.

As fans prepare for the long-awaited TV return of "The Man Without Fear" in Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again, set to premiere on Disney+ on March 2025, seven years after its original end on Netflix in 2018, there's been speculation on who else from The Defenders end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe might return as well. From the confirmed returns of Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Ayelet Zuerer, and Jon Bernthal reprising his role as The Punisher, which spawned a spinoff series, questions will naturally linger on who else may show up. One popular name that's surfaced and rumored to appear is Krysten Ritter, who starred in Jessica Jones. Naturally, that also raises the question of Mike Colter and Finn Jones returning to reprise Luke Cage and Iron Fist. While promoting her work on the multi-Emmy-nominated Apple TV+ drama series Lessons in Chemistry, director Millicent Shelton, who also worked on superhero shows like DC's The Flash, Titans, and Supergirl and Marvel's Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, on why she wants to revisit the Evil star's previous series.

Director Millicent Shelton on Which Franchise She Wants to Return to

Bleeding Cool: Is there a series or franchise you wanted to revisit with your past work in DC, 'The Walking Dead,' Marvel, 'Black-ish,' or something else?

Wow! I've never thought about that. That's the best question I've ever been asked. I would revisit 'Luke Cage.' I thought there was more [story] to tell with 'Luke Cage.'

Do you anticipate Disney calling you since they have Daredevil: Born Again' coming?

I would love to have that call. I love Michael Colter. He IS Luke, and the opportunity to tell more in that world with the story is ripe for the taking, and I would jump on board in a heartbeat.

All episodes of Daredevil, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and Luke Cage are available to stream on Disney+. Lessons in Chemistry, which stars Brie Larson, Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, and Patrick Walker, is available on Apple TV+.

