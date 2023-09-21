Posted in: ABC, CBS, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: kari lake, lynda carter, maga, opinion, trump, wonder woman

Lynda Carter Schools Kari Lake, MAGA "Cult" on Wonder Woman Meaning

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter made sure Kari Lake and her MAGA supporters understood what the character represents - and why Lake's not her.

With all due respect to Gal Gadot – and knowing full well that we're slightly exposing our age range – for nearly four years, three seasons, two networks, and two titles (Wonder Woman on ABC and The New Adventures of Wonder Woman on CBS), there was only one Diana Prince – Lynda Carter. So when Kari Lake and Donald Trump's MAGA trolls do something that gets Carter's attention to the point where she needs to address it on Twitter/X, it's going to get our attention.

If you're unaware of who Lake is, she was the Republican candidate in last year's Arizona governor's race – the one who lost to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs by 17,000+ votes. Except – much like the ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS who she still pledges allegiance to – Lake doesn't want to believe that she lost. Even after losing two trials challenging the election results (with a third trial underway over Lake's ability to see the signed ballots of 1.3M early voters). When not involved in all of that, Lake is still out there propping up Trump's steaming piles of conspiracies about his own election loss (putting her in the conversation to be Trump's VP for his attempt at another go-around) while also considering a run for the U.S. Senate.

But then some of Lake's MAGA trolls decided to take the nonsense a little too far, posting images & videos of Lake in place of Carter – and naming Lake "MAGA Woman." Carter didn't hesitate to let everyone know how she felt on the matter – writing in a tweet that was since deleted (along with a screencap of the madness): "MAGA is a cult. From the bottom of my heart, please know that I would never endorse this." But while that tweet may have come down, Carter followed it was another example – and with the very words needed to demonstrate that Lake, the MAGA cesspool, and their ilk can never understand what Wonder Woman is really about and what she truly represents: "Wonder Woman represents kindness, empathy, and pursuit of truth and justice. It is a delusion to believe Kari Lake could fill those boots unless she's just dropping by a Spirit Halloween store."

Wonder Woman represents kindness, empathy, and pursuit of truth and justice. It is a delusion to believe Kari Lake could fill those boots, unless she's just dropping by a Spirit Halloween store. pic.twitter.com/EWVc9BJD6p — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) September 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

