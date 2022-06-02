Lynda Carter Sets Record Straight on Wonder Woman Being LGBTQ+ Icon

For nearly four years, three seasons, two networks, and two titles (Wonder Woman for the first season on ABC and The New Adventures of Wonder Woman for the remaining two seasons on CBS), Lynda Carter was our Diana Prince. And you know what? With tons of respect to Gal Gadot (who brought her on for Wonder Woman 1984 and the upcoming Wonder Woman 3), she still sits on that throne to this day. So when Carter has something to say about the character, you can be damn sure that our ears perk up and we're paying attention. For example, Carter was celebrating what Wonder Woman represents to the LGBTQ community as a way of also honoring the start of Pride Month. Well, it didn't take long for some folks on social media to try to "Diana-splain" to Carter that "their" Wonder Woman isn't a symbol for the LGBTQ+ community & to whine about how "their" character is being hijacked by "woke thinking." While we are honored to leave one of the best perspectives on this to the great Gail Simone (check out their tweet here), we just have to ask. Do they think that a (Paradise) Island populated by only females (remember, they were Amazons) would just be whittling away their days celibate & longing for a man to come crashing their way?

Carter was vibing the same way in a Tweet on Wednesday, calling out those who "want to argue that she [WonderWoman] is somehow not a queer or trans icon" for not really "paying attention" to the character's backstory:

I didn't write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you're not paying attention. Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's one of the reasons why Carter is so excellent. She knows she's right, she knows her words help, and she doesn't care if the more close-minded on social media want to come at her. Just look at the tweet below? Knowing she "stirred things up a bit," she uses the attention to push support for some very deserving organizations:

There are so many other orgs worth supporting as well! I'll be sure to share more throughout Pride, and most importantly, share the stories of the wonder people who made it all happen. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And for good measure, Carter offered her LGBTQ+ fans an inspirational "ready to fight your homophobic relatives":

Love seeing all the love from LGBTQ+ fans today! Now here's one I call the "ready to fight your homophobic relatives" pose. Just kidding. (Or am I?) Haha! 😘 pic.twitter.com/5voHHdZViA — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet