Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 Floats: TMNT, LEGO, Santa & More

Here's a look at the floats we can expect during Thursday's Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, LEGO & more!

Article Summary Exciting lineup of floats for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 includes TMNT, LEGO, and Santa.

Performers like En Vogue, Pentatonix, and Jessica Long to grace the floating stages.

Spotlights on returning favorites and new additions, from Sesame Street to a chocolate factory.

Santa Claus to close the Parade, with 60-foot long float heralding the holiday season.

Earlier this evening, we took a look at the balloons & balloonicles set for tomorrow's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC – with the 97th edition of the holiday tradition set to kick off on Thursday morning, November 23rd, at 8:30 am ET. For this go-around, we're shifting our focus from the skies to things a bit more street-level yet still exciting – the floats. Along with a rundown of who's sponsoring (from Nickelodeon and Peacock to The LEGO Group – with images when available), we're also getting a look at who will be performing on each of the floats – including En Vogue, Pentatonix, Bell Biv DeVoe, and Brandy.

1-2-3 SESAME STREET

SESAME WORKSHOP

Sesame Street, the iconic children's show is part of Sesame Workshop – the global impact nonprofit that helps children around the world grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. This Thanksgiving, fans of all ages will enjoy seeing their Sesame Street friends as they join in the holiday celebration.

Float Fact: In 2023, Sesame Street is celebrating its 47th appearance in the Parade.

Performance by: The cast and Muppets of Sesame Street & Ashley Park

BIG CITY CHEER!

SPIRIT OF AMERICA PRODUCTIONS

Three cheers for the float that celebrates the spirit of team sports & athleticism around the nation & gets everyone hyped up for the holiday season!

Float Fact: The float uses a specialized LED technology that resembles neon but shines with more luminosity and uses less than 3% energy consumption.

Performance by: Miss America Grace Stanke

BIG TURKEY SPECTACULAR

JENNIE-O

Returning for its fourth spectacular appearance is the grand Jennie-O float, glittering in the signature gold & green hues of the iconic brand. This one-of-a-kind turkey stage features dancing show gals & guys and has a Thanksgiving surprise under its hat!

Float Fact: This fabulous float already has big fans—each of the performers are carrying feathered fans to bring the tail of the turkey to life!

Performance by: Paul Russell

BIRDS OF A FEATHER STREAM TOGETHER

PEACOCK

You can't miss Peacock—your most complete streaming service—as this vibrant feathered friend struts down the Parade route once more. Decked out in metallic & color-shifting paint, glittering paillettes, & a mylar fringe skirt, this outgoing bird is the best way to watch what you want.

Float Fact: Peacock is the first float to stream a live feed of the Parade route! With a camera operator riding on the float and big screens on the tail end, spectators will get to see themselves live-streamed as the Peacock float rolls by.

Featuring: U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist Jordan Chiles and U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist Jessica Long

THE BRICK-CHANGER

THE LEGO GROUP

Part turkey and part dragon, the Brick-Changer float embodies the endless possibilities of imagination through play. Constructed with supersized LEGO® bricks, this free-standing float is a whimsical example of how, through play, kids of all ages can transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.

Float Fact: The super-sized LEGO® bricks on the float are 100 times the size of a standard LEGO brick!

Performance by: Manuel Turizo

CAMP SNOOPY

PEANUTS WORLDWIDE

Get ready for a Thanksgiving camporee with the debut of the Camp Snoopy float. Eager to earn their merit badges, Woodstock and friends are perched on top of the tent on the lookout for some wild turkeys. In 2024, Parade fans will enjoy more of the Peanuts gang's adventures with the premiere of the Camp Snoopy series on Apple TV+.

Float Fact: This is the sixth version of the Peanuts float in the Parade, the first was in 1967!

CELEBRATION GATOR

LOUISIANA OFFICE OF TOURISM

Crawling out of the bayou to rejoin this year's festivities is the Celebration Gator. Adorned in colorful azaleas, magnolias & Mardi Gras beads, this float is a tribute to Louisiana's rich culture, from its grand riverboats to the famous French Quarter. Look through the sign to see the animators working in the belly of the beast!

Float Fact: This gargantuan gator measures 60 feet from mouth to tail!

Performance by: Alex Smith & Amanda Shaw

COLOSSAL WAVE OF WONDER

KALAHARI RESORTS AND CONVENTIONS

Kalahari returns to the Parade with its adventure-themed float this Thanksgiving. With a great bellow of joy from her trunk, the majestic momma and bubble-blowing baby elephants ride the Colossal Wave of Wonder along with a surfing rhino and swimming octopus. Lively lighting creates the rippling water look in this fun-filled scene.

Float Fact: The float skirt is an original design by renowned South African artist Karabo Poppy.

Performance by: En Vogue

DECK THE HALLS

BALSAM HILL

Modeled after time-honored wooden Christmas pyramids, this hand-painted float features delicate wooden carvings. At the base, multiple Balsam Hill® trees are adorned with a variety of decorations, including delicious-looking gingerbread cookies; the centerpiece is a beautiful, working children's carousel.

Float Fact: The float is trimmed with more than 300 feet of garland and a giant Balsam Hill® Vermont White Spruce, which was carefully crafted to replicate a real tree and stands three stories tall.

Performance by: Jessie James Decker

ELF PETS

THE LUMISTELLA COMPANY

Elf Pets are the official North Pole pals of Santa & the one and only The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elves. These cuddly playable Saint Bernard, reindeer, and arctic fox friends help children keep Christmas in their hearts all year.

Fun Fact: Elf Pets first joined the Parade in 2018. The float features a larger-than-life-size Saint Bernard named Barry, Santa's oldest friend, whose barrel charm holds approximately a half-ton of Christmas cheer!

FANTASY CHOCOLATE FACTORY

KINDER™

Kinder is all about creating surprising moments and memorable experiences & this float is no exception. A sky-high chocolate factory featuring a rotating Ferris wheel-like machine with egg-shaped gondolas delivering creamy chocolatey swirls to be manufactured into delectable creations.

Float Fact: The float features multiple turning gears, flashing lights and ticking gauges, giving the

chocolaty fantasy factory a steampunk aesthetic.

Performance by: Pentatonix

GEOFFREY'S DAZZLING DANCE PARTY

TOYS"R"US

Geoffrey has a lot to celebrate! America's favorite giraffe DJs down the Parade route, inspiring everyone to rediscover the magic of childhood & dance like no one is watching. With balloons, bright colors, toys galore & cold pyro that is sure to dazzle, Toys "R" Us is back and larger than life. It's time for everyone to play!

Float Fact: The giraffe that accompanies the float is an inflatable costume worn by two people walking in tandem.

HARVEST IN THE VALLEY

GREEN GIANT

The float depicts the harvest of fall delights in a stunning, rolling landscape where the Green Giant ensures the veggies are picked at the peak of perfection. While the Green Giant kneels to harvest the perfect ear of corn, one of the most popular Green Giant vegetables on Thanksgiving, Little Green Sprout eagerly gathers green beans.

Float Fact: Research shows that Americans eat more veggies on Thanksgiving than turkey, and Green Giant is up to the task as he glides down the Parade route at more than two-stories high.

Performance by: The Cast of Shucked

HEARTWARMING HOLIDAY COUNTDOWN

HALLMARK CHANNEL

At several stories tall, this 3-D Christmas calendar masterpiece inspired by Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas helps kick-off the holidays with a merry float of wonder. This magnificent float, complete with a festive surprise behind each date, counts down to Christmas Day.

Float Fact: The ribbon detail on the float could wrap a 12 x 12-foot Christmas present!

Performance by: David Foster and Katharine McPhee

IGNITING MEMORIES

SOLO STOVE

Solo Stove makes its Parade debut with the Igniting Memories float, featuring an idyllic outdoor location for creating cherished family memories. This beautiful scene centers around the Solo Stove Bonfire, the world's most popular smokeless fire pit and perfect place to roast s'mores and spend time reconnecting with what matters most.

Float Fact: The RV is custom built to fit on top of the float wheels to make it appear as though it has been towed right up to the campsite.

Performance by: Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors

MACY'S SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE

MACY'S

Macy's beloved Singing Christmas Tree float returns for its seventh performance. This year the holiday favorite will feature the joyful voices of Macy's colleagues, with Bigs & Littles of Big Brothers Big Sisters, Macy's national cause partner, joining in on the festivities to spread holiday cheer through song. It's time to kick off the season of giving – all together now.

Float Fact: The choir sings an original holiday carol each year for their 34th Street performance.

Performance by: Macy's and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Choir

MAGIC MEETS THE SEA

DISNEY CRUISE LINE

Captain Minnie Mouse and friends will be onboard Disney Cruise Line's float for an all-new adventure, as it makes its third trip to the Big Apple! Modeled after their newest ship, the Disney Treasure, the float captures Disney's elegant classic ocean liner design, complete with Mickey Mouse signature colors, classic filigree trim and the iconic red smokestacks.

Float Fact: This is the first Parade float that is longer than the float bed; the bow of the ship juts out eight feet!

Performance by: Captain Minnie Mouse, Captain Mickey Mouse and Friends

MUTANT MAYHEM

NICKELODEON & PARAMOUNT

Turtle Power emerges in full force this Thanksgiving with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' new Mutant Mayhem float. Inspired by this summer's hit movie, we see Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey chasing Rocksteady through a typical NYC block, creating absolute mayhem. From the sewers to the streets, the Heroes in a Half-Shell are unleashed!

Float Fact: This action-packed float has 11 hidden hinges to help make it compact enough to fit through the Lincoln Tunnel en route to the Parade.

Performance by: Bell Biv DeVoe

PALACE OF SWEETS

BRACH'S

It's a celebration of confection as Brach's Palace of Sweets rolls down the New York City streets for the first time ever. From its rotating, colorful candy Christmas tree to its giant gingerbread house with candy cane trim, this float is definitely making Thanksgiving morning moments sweeter.

Float Fact: The biggest candy cane on the Brach's Palace of Sweets float is 9,720 times larger than an actual Brach's Candy Cane.

Performance by: Brandy

PINKFONG BABY SHARK

NICKELODEON

You're invited to celebrate Thanksgiving in a jaw-some underwater celebration as Baby Shark makes a fin-tastic splash in his second swim down the Parade route. Leading the way in sub-aquatic style are Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, Grandma Shark & Grandpa Shark.

Float Fact: The float's underwater seascape features eight starfish and three different species of anemone—can you spot them all?

Performance by: ENHYPEN

PEOPLE OF FIRST LIGHT

MACY'S

The legacy tree float was designed to honor and tell the story of resilience, tradition & an enduring vibrant culture. The float's pathways symbolize the colors of the four directions, led by Grandmother Eastern Pine tree, adorned by wampum shells of the water, & surrounded by sweetgrass, sassafras & wild berry plant relatives.

Float Fact: Sitting in a place of honor atop the float are elders from the Wampanoag tribes of Mashpee & Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

SANTA'S SLEIGH

MACY'S

It's time to GIVE LOVE, as the one and only SANTA CLAUS makes his way to Macy's Herald Square. Straight from his home at the North Pole, Santa will ride his sleigh through the streets of New York City, delighting children & adults alike. Depicting Santa's magical night of travel around the globe on Christmas Eve, we see the famed Toy Shop, his giant bag of gifts & the beloved reindeer pulling the sleigh.

Float Fact: Santa's Sleigh is the largest float in the Parade at 60-feet long, 22-feet wide and 3 ½ stories tall.

Performance by: Santa Claus

TOM TURKEY

MACY'S

Decked out in autumnal hues, Tom Turkey will once again usher in Thanksgiving as the lead float. Our festive gobbling friend will make his appearance in a flurry of confetti with his wings flapping, eyes rolling & head bobbing accompanied by dancing showgirls and exuberant cheerleaders. This festive fan favorite is second only to Santa!

Float Fact: Tom Turkey, the longest running title float in the Parade, is also the only self-propelled float

WINTER WONDERLAND IN CENTRAL PARK

MACY'S

The chill in the air you feel is the winter wonderland scene on the Central Park float as it makes its way down the Parade route. The snow-covered pine trees vintage streetlights and ice skaters gliding across the frozen pond under the landmark Gothic Bridge depicts a quintessential New York experience.

Float Fact: The frozen water on the pond is made from Teflon™.

THE WONDERSHIP

WONDER

Just like Wonder bread, The Wondership is lighter than air as it floats into the Big Apple once again. Featuring the brand's iconic red, yellow & blue balloons & powered by confetti, The Wondership is ready to fuel adventure and joy, inspiring everyone to keep looking up because you never know what wonders you might see!

Float Fact: The Wondership can hold 4,552 loaves of Wonder bread!

Performance by: Chicago

THE DELICIOUSLY DELECTABLE WORLD OF WONKA

WARNER BROS. PICTURES

The Wondrously Delectable World of Wonka makes its grand debut in the Parade this Thanksgiving, featuring delicately detailed and delectable confections adorning the counters that lead the way to a majestic cherry tree, the stunning centerpiece of this fantastical float. Fans are in for a sweet treat when Wonka from Warner Bros. Pictures comes to the big screen this December.

Float Fact: The illuminated candy jars on the float contain approximately 592,000 pieces of prop candy.

SPECIALTY UNITS

BIG RED SHOE CAR

McDONALD'S

Ronald McDonald will cruise down the streets of NYC Thanksgiving morning in his one-of-a-kind vehicle. Driving with him are his good friends Grimace and Hamburglar.

Float Fact: The Big Red Shoe Car is equal to a men's size 266 shoe.

GOOD BURGERMOBILE

NICKELODEON AND PARAMOUNT+

Hitting the NYC streets for its inaugural Parade drive straight from the Good Burger 2's big-screen premiere is the iconic Good Burgermobile! Parade and Good Burger fans will enjoy a taste of nostalgia watching the Burgermobile cruise by with all the fixings — a burger hood, hot dog headrests, pickle hubcaps and French Fry windshield wipers!

Fun Fact: This is the biggest burger in town, it weighs over 5,000 lbs.; the equivalent of about 1,500 Good

Burgers!

A MERRY MOMENT

UNIVERSAL HOLIDAY PARADE FEATURING MACY'S

Universal Resort's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's brings A Merry Moment to New York City Thanksgiving morning. Spectators will feel the holiday spirit with a super-sized Candy Cane balloon, a pair of giant Poinsettia Ornament balloons, Nutcracker stilt-walkers and dancing Christmas trees decorating the route in time for Santa's arrival.

Fun Fact: At 40 feet long, the Candy Cane balloon is the largest Christmas confection below the North

Pole!

