Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage: "Young Sheldon" Spinoff Previewed

Here's a preview for Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, the CBS spinoff from Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory debuting October 17th.

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, the second spin-off of The Big Bang Theory universe, premieres October 17 on CBS, but there's a lot to know about it before it does. The new sitcom picks up a few months after the Young Sheldon finale left off, following his older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) and his baby mama Mandy (Emily Osment), navigating parenthood, marriage, and adult life.

In an interview with EW, executive producer Steve Holland said of the show, "They're a young couple; he's much younger than she is. They got into this marriage in unique circumstances, so it's not necessarily going to be an easy ride for them, even though they love each other and they're in this for the long haul. I think it's just a little hint that everything isn't necessarily going to go smoothly for these two. I think [Georgie] promised his dad in the Young Sheldon finale that he would take care of everyone, and I think he takes that responsibility seriously."

He goes on to mention that we'll see some familiar faces in the show, and we know we see Georgie's sister Missy (Raegan Revord), mom Mary (Zoe Perry), and MeeMaw (Annie Potts) for at least one episode. "So he has a new wife and a baby and in-laws, but he also has a teenage sister who might be not handling her situation very well and needs some looking in on, and a mom who's grieving, and a grandmother who's still in town. So there's a lot on his plate."

Georgie and Mandy live with her parents in an effort to save up in their first year of marriage, so we know we'll be getting a lot of hilarious friction between Georgie and his new in-laws, Jim (Will Sasso) and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones). While the series naturally has a lot of familiar faces to Young Sheldon fans, Jordan told EW, "We had Ms. Reba McEntire [Young Sheldon] on, and I just really, really, really feel like we need to have Dolly Parton on there. She could be Mandy's grandmother or something. We ain't got that role yet," he says.

Parton canonically appearing in The Big Bang Theory universe would make it the absolute perfect universe in cinematic history, MCU be damned. The show takes place in Texas, and you know the saying, the higher the hair, the closer to God. This show will get really Godly if the angel herself appears on it, but we're not quite there yet. Maybe in season two…

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage airs on CBS starting October 17.

