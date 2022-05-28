Mandalorian, Ahsoka & More: 50+ Star Wars Celebration Images, Video

As impressive as Thursday's opening edition of Star Wars Celebration was (and it was), Saturday's "Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni" found a way to dial things up to a This Is Spinal Tap-loving "11". Moderated by Screenrant host Ash Crossan, Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni were joined by Pedro Pascal, Brendan Wayne, Lateef Crowder, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Temuera Morrison, Katee Sackhoff, Rick Famuyiwa, Rosario Dawson, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo. In addition, attendees were treated to first-time SWC attendees Grogu from The Mandalorian and droid Chopper from Ahsoka. Earlier today, we covered the news that broke during the session, including Bordizzo confirmed to be playing Sabine Wren in Ahsoka, with attendees treated to an early look at the Dawson-starrer. In addition, we learned that director Famuyiwa will also executive produce The Mandalorian Season 3, with an extended look at the upcoming season shared with those in attendance. With both series set to hit the streaming service in 2023 (The Mandalorian S03 in February 2023), we have a look at a pretty impressive photo gallery of the day's events and then make sure to stick around for some "Best Of" footage:

Now here's a look at the sights & sounds of Star Wars Celebration: "Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni" come to life- enjoy!