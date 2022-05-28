Mandalorian, Ahsoka & More: 50+ Star Wars Celebration Images, Video

Posted on
by
|
Comments

As impressive as Thursday's opening edition of Star Wars Celebration was (and it was), Saturday's "Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni" found a way to dial things up to a This Is Spinal Tap-loving "11". Moderated by Screenrant host Ash Crossan, Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni were joined by Pedro Pascal, Brendan Wayne, Lateef Crowder, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Temuera Morrison, Katee Sackhoff, Rick Famuyiwa, Rosario Dawson, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo. In addition, attendees were treated to first-time SWC attendees Grogu from The Mandalorian and droid Chopper from Ahsoka. Earlier today, we covered the news that broke during the session, including Bordizzo confirmed to be playing Sabine Wren in Ahsoka, with attendees treated to an early look at the Dawson-starrer. In addition, we learned that director Famuyiwa will also executive produce The Mandalorian Season 3, with an extended look at the upcoming season shared with those in attendance. With both series set to hit the streaming service in 2023 (The Mandalorian S03 in February 2023), we have a look at a pretty impressive photo gallery of the day's events and then make sure to stick around for some "Best Of" footage:

mandalorian
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 28: (L-R) Emily Swallow, Katee Sackhoff, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Dave Filoni, Rosario Dawson, Giancarlo Esposito, Brendan Wayne, Rick Famuyiwa, Lateef Crowder, Carl Weathers, Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau attend the panel for "The Mandalorian" series at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California on May 28, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Now here's a look at the sights & sounds of Star Wars Celebration: "Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni" come to life- enjoy!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.