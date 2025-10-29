Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: married with children

Married … With Children Cast Reuniting for Race to Erase MS Benefit

Married... With Children stars Ed O'Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino will reunite in LA for an MS charity benefit.

Article Summary Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino reunite for a 2026 LA MS charity event.

The event, “An Evening with the Bundys,” brings the classic Married … With Children cast together on stage.

Proceeds will benefit Race to Erase MS; $2 from each ticket supports treatment and research for MS.

Applegate, diagnosed with MS in 2021, joins the reunion, with fans promised behind-the-scenes stories and laughs.

With the Married … With Children animated series reunion in limbo, the Bundy family remains as strong as ever, as cast members Ed O'Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino will gather for a charity event in Los Angeles to benefit the Race to Erase MS organization at the Wiltern Theater on January 28th, 2026. The Michael G. Moye and Ron Leavitt-created sitcom, which still holds the record as Fox's longest-running live-action sitcom, premiered in April 1987, lasting 11 seasons across 259 episodes with its final episode airing in June 1997. Its longevity is in part due to Fox's early struggles as a broadcast network trying to compete with its much older established competition with ABC, CBS, and NBC, with the sitcom's edgy humor translated to sustained success.

Married … With Children: Bundy Family to Reunite for MS Charity

The Married … cast will celebrate and reminisce about their time on the show. O'Neill played Al Bundy, the bitter family patriarch who tries to make ends meet working at a women's shoe store. Sagal played Peg Bundy, the largely lazy spouse who never misses an opportunity to trade barbs with her hubby. Applegate played Kelly Bundy, the older daughter whose lack of intelligence is matched by her glowing innate charisma. Faustino played Bud Bundy, the overachiever son who thrives in school, shares his father's lechery, but lacks charisma for social success. Amanda Bearse played Marcy Rhodes D'Arcy, a conservative-turned-progressive neighbor of the Bundys who remains best friends with Peg, but develops an antagonistic rivalry with Al.

Rounding the cast was David Garrison, who played Marcy's first husband, Steve Rhodes, who befriends Al but gets caught in his schemes. After leaving in season four (appearing occasionally in guest roles afterward), Ted McGinley was introduced as Marcy's second husband, Jefferson D'Arcy, who also befriends Al, but shares Peggy's laziness in searching for regular work. He largely freeloads off Marcy's success as a banker. McGinley was originally introduced as Norman Jablonsky in the holiday-themed season four two-parter "It's a Bundyful Life" before returning in the middle of season five as Jefferson.

During the event titled "An Evening with the Bundys: The Married with Children Cast Reunion," attendees can "expect never-before-heard stories, rare behind-the-scenes moments, and plenty of laughs as the Bundys relive their most outrageous and iconic memories together." There are no tentative plans to film the reunion. Race to Erase MS, which dedicates itself to the treatment and cure of Multiple Sclerosis, will receive $2 from every ticket sold. Applegate revealed her MS diagnosis in 2021 and said in 2023 that she likely won't appear on camera anymore.

Fox did a Married reunion special in 2003 featuring the entire cast. There was an animated series that tapped the Bundy family for an animated series from Sony, but nothing has materialized since. For more, you can check out the event at Ticketmaster.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!