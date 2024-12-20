Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, disney, Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios Sticking with 2 Shows Per Year: Disney Entertainment

Disney Entertainment co-Chair Alan Bergman confirmed Marvel Studios is pretty much sticking with the cap of two live-action shows per year.

Heading into the holiday season, Marvel Studios has done a pretty impressive job of giving us a rundown of what's on tap for Disney+ in 2025. We're talking Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on January 29, Daredevil: Born Again on March 4, Ironheart on June 24, Eyes of Wakanda on August 6, Marvel Zombies on October 3, and Wonder Man in December 2025. All of that comes following the success of Showrunner Jac Schaeffer's Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along, with the "WandaVision" spinoff series accomplishing the three things that "The Mouse" is looking for: strong viewing numbers and strong critical praise without having to spend a lot of money. Could that winning combination lead to a change in Disney CEO Bob Iger's mandate that Marvel Studios stick to two shows per year? Based on what Disney Entertainment co-Chair Alan Bergman had to share during a profile interview of Bergman and co-Chair Dana Walden from Vulture, probably not.

"Well, 'Agatha' was certainly a big win for us and widened out the audience that watches the Marvel titles. The movies have primarily been more male than female, and 'Agatha' gave us an opportunity to try to hit the female audience more as well," Bergman shared, praising the series for helping broaden Marvel Studios' audience. "As it relates to the number of titles, I don't think we're going to go beyond — at least I don't have any plans to go beyond — the two a year at this point. But, you know, you never know. It just depends on what creative comes up as we look at each of our development titles," he added. What's interesting is that 2025 appears to have three live-action series premiering: Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Wonder Man (we're assuming that animated series aren't being counted in that number).

"In terms of costs, we've been looking at our costs very hard, trying to make these titles as economical as possible. And some of them will have less visual effects than others, which can have a substantial impact on the cost. So clearly, those with big visual effects cost significantly more. We have certain titles we're looking at now that we're testing that will have less visual effects, and they're more moderately priced," Bergman continued. "But the whole goal, in whatever we do, is quality. It's the most important thing, and we won't do anything that we don't think is quality. So I think what you're going to see is a mix of those series that have more visual effects and will certainly be more expensive. And then you're going to see some titles that are less expensive because they have less visual effects. But what they'll both have are great stories."

