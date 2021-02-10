Disney Channel's highly anticipated animated series Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has found its super-genius in the form of actress and singer Diamond White (The Bold and the Beautiful, Disney's The Lion Guard), who is set to voice Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) in the 2022 series. But that's not all because the cable network also released the names of a number of familiar faces set to join White. The animated series also welcomes Alfre Woodard (Marvel's Luke Cage) as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer (Sneaky Pete) as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live) as Lunella's mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler (Superior Donuts) as Lunella's dad, James Jr.; Fred Tatasciore (Marvel's Avengers Assemble) as the one-and-only Devil Dinosaur; and Gary Anthony Williams (Disney Junior's Doc McStuffins) as Lunella's grandfather, Pops, to the cast. Series executive producer Laurence Fishburne will voice the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

Created by writers Brandon Montclare and Amy Reeder, and artist Natacha Bustos, the character premiered in the 2015 comic book Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #1. In the Disney Channel series adaptation, Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

From Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC's black-ish and mixed-ish, Freeform's grown-ish) and Emmy Award-winner Steve Loter (Disney's Kim Possible). Emmy Award-winner Rodney Clouden (Futurama) is supervising producer, Jeffrey M. Howard (Planes) and Emmy Award-winner Kate Kondell (The Pirate Fairy) are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn (Elena of Avalor) is a producer.