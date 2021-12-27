Marvel's Runaways Star Gregg Sulkin on Why Series Was Canceled & More

So a bit of a history lesson. Back in December 2020, Hulu's Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon-starring Helstrom was canceled after one season. Why was that important? Because it marked the final live-action project that ex-Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb would have under the new, comprehensive (and Kevin Feige-led) Marvel Studios banner. Marvel's Ghost Rider? Gone. Freeform's Marvel's Cloak and Dagger? Gone in two. ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? Also done. And animated series Howard the Duck, Tigra & Dazzler Show, and The Offenders were canned before they ever hit the serious production stage. In fact, only the animated series Hit-Monkey and Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. remain and there is still no word left if either will have lives beyond a single season. Another Loeb series that's no longer streaming is Hulu's Marvel's Runaways, a series that was ended after three seasons though its popularity continued to grow. Earlier this month, series star Gregg Sulkin (aka Chase Stein) checked in with Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast to discuss his career, including what it was like working on the Marvel series and the reason he believes the series was canceled.

In the following clip, Sulkin offers his thoughts on why the series didn't come back and it sounds like it came down to dollars-and-cents. The actor explains that since it was expected that contracts would be renegotiated after the third season, the studio chose to end the series instead. From there, Sulkin discusses his "cool" experience, including how much he learned about the visual effects side of production, how much filming at Paramount meant to him on a personal level,

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Why Did MARVEL RUNAWAYS Get the Boot After 3 Seasons?!? #insideofyou #greggsulkin (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrzIVbGCOYA)

And here's a look at the full episode, where Sulkin and Rosenbaum also discuss the evolution of Sulkin's career, from his early work in Wizards of Waverly Place and the chance beginning of his career at a young age, his new Netflix show Pretty Smart, what it was like meeting Tim Burton, past experiences with Justin Bieber & Bella Thorne, and more: