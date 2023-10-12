Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: he-man, masters of the universe, Masters of the Universe: Revolution, motu, netflix, skeletor

Masters of the Universe: Revolution Arrives January 2024; New Images

Set to arrive on January 25, 2024, here are two new preview images for Netflix & EP Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

Back in September – during Netflix's DROP 01 virtual event celebrating the streamer's animation line-up – we were treated to an extended look at Mattel Television, Powerhouse Animation & EP Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revolution. The upcoming MOTU animated series is an all-new story that shines a spotlight on the "He-Man vs. Skeletor" dynamic in a way that you've never seen before. It's technology versus magic as He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and a deadly threat to the planet in the next epic chapter in the battle for Eternia. With the announcement that the animated series would be arriving in January 2024, the streaming service also released two preview images – as well as a warning to He-Man. It looks like his "Big Bads" are getting some serious upgrades:

With a cast that includes Diedrich Bader, Melissa Benoist, Liam Cunningham, Keith David, Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Griffin Newman, William Shatner, Tiffany Smith, Tony Todd, and Chris Wood, here's a look at He-Man taking on Scare Glow in a serious smackdown that includes a little help for He-Man (with Masters of the Universe: Revolution set to premiere on January 25, 2024):

It's technology versus magic when He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and something more in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION – the new epic chapter in the battle for Castle Grayskull! The newly mechanized Skeletor, armed with the might of Motherboard, attacks the heart of Eternia while Prince Adam grapples with a new responsibility and what that means for him as He-Man! Adam is forced to choose between the scepter or the sword, and a life as either the King or the Champion! Meanwhile, the new Sorceress Teela searches for the secret of Snake Magic in the mists of Darksmoke to rebuild a magic realm and help He-Man hold off the greatest threat Eternia has ever faced: the return of the despot Hordak, the ruthless leader of the Horde Empire!

During a panel presentation at San Diego Comic-Con this past summer, Smith shared that Keith David (Supergirl, Rick & Morty) is joining the cast in the role of the villain Hordak, leader of the Evil horde. Looking to technology instead of magic to rule the land, executive producer Teddy Biaselli described Hordak as "the Nosferatu of the galaxy" who will be a problem for both He-Man and Skeletor. With the series tracking for an early 2024 release, viewers can look forward to scenes between William Shatner's still-unknown character and Mark Hamill's Skeletor – with Smith promising, "Luke Skywalker and Captain Kirk act opposite one another." And Variety is reporting that the "frenemy" of Orko's that Smith teased would be revealed at Mattel's SDCC booth was Gwildor, the inventor (yup, 1987's live-action Masters of the Universe).

Produced by Mattel Television with animation by Powerhouse Animation Studios, Netflix's five-episode Masters of the Universe: Revolution is executive-produced by Smith, Ted Biaselli, Rob David, Christopher Keenan, and Frederic Soulie. The series theme stems from Bear McCreary, with music from Sparks & Shadows.

