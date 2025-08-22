Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: matlock, tracker

Matlock: Jason Ritter Pitches Tracker Crossover, Talks Julian/Season 2

Matlock star Jason Ritter shared his pitch for a "Tracker" crossover and offered some insights on Julian heading into the second season.

If ABC's Abbott Elementary and FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia can make it happen, why not Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock and Justin Hartley-starring Tracker? Of course, we're talking crossovers, and Matlock star Jason Ritter has an idea on how that could go down. Speaking with Us Weekly, Ritter shared how his recently divorced attorney, Julian Markston, could pair up with Hartley's Colter Shaw. "If Tracker ever wants a partner, maybe Julian leaves the firm and he starts a new life. Just two rugged guys," Ritter joked.

What's no laughing matter is the situation that Julian finds himself in heading into the second season. With the big reveal that he was behind covering up those key Wellbrexa documents and the fallout from it that's to come, it might be a good time for Julian to consider another line of work for his redemption arc. "Julian was in the middle of a divorce, but he was going through his life with his skeletons safely in his closet. Now, with the affair coming out — and then with the other big reveal coming out — he's in a new boat. There is no pretending with [his ex-wife] Olympia anymore. Or compartmentalizing and putting [things] away in a dark and shameful drawer," Ritter shared. "Julian is going to have to grapple — one way or another — with this. It's such a shameful thing that he has just put it away, tried to be a good dad, and focused on his family. Now, he is grappling with the ramifications of what he did. Also, he's terrified."

Matlock Season 2 Sees Matty "Not In Control Anymore": Kathy Bates

"Matty is going to be a little… on her back foot, you know? She always thought she was in control, working things through for the first season. And now, at the very end of the finale, you realize everything is up for grabs, and she doesn't know what's going to happen with this man coming in the house, you know? And she doesn't know. She thinks it's Olympia, so she doesn't know if she can trust her," Bates shared during the CBS Fest attended by Urman, Bates, Ritter, Skye P. Marshall, David Del Rio (Billy), Leah Lewis (Sarah), and others about where Matty finds herself heading into next season. "She's not in control anymore, so I think that's the one thing I can tease. It's going to be very interesting for me to play." Ritter added, "It's going to be a juicy second season. The way that it was left, it was all set up so beautifully, and it could go any number of ways. I have no idea, except that I know that Jennie [Snyder Urman] is going to send us on a wild journey. And if you like Season 1, you're going to like Season 2 even more."

