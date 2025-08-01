Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock: Justina Machado Joins CBS Series in Key Recurring Role

Justina Machado has joined CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock Season 2 in a major recurring role.

When the second season of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock, aka Madeline Kingston)-starring Matlock returns in October, viewers will get to know one of Howard "Senior" Markston's (Beau Bridges) exes a whole lot better. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has been tapped for the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage.

Matlock Season 2 Sees Matty "Not In Control Anymore": Kathy Bates

"Matty is going to be a little… on her back foot, you know? She always thought she was in control, working things through for the first season. And now, at the very end of the finale, you realize everything is up for grabs, and she doesn't know what's going to happen with this man coming in the house, you know? And she doesn't know. She thinks it's Olympia, so she doesn't know if she can trust her," Bates shared during the CBS Fest attended by Urman, Bates, Jason Ritter, Skye P. Marshall, David Del Rio (Billy), Leah Lewis (Sarah), and others about where Matty finds herself heading into next season. "She's not in control anymore, so I think that's the one thing I can tease. It's going to be very interesting for me to play." Ritter added, "It's going to be a juicy second season. The way that it was left, it was all set up so beautifully, and it could go any number of ways. I have no idea, except that I know that Jennie [Snyder Urman] is going to send us on a wild journey. And if you like Season 1, you're going to like Season 2 even more."

