Matlock S01E17: "I Was That, Too" Preview: Matty Faces The Fallout

Olympia holds Matty's fate in her hands. Here's our preview rundown of CBS's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock S01E17: "I Was That, Too."

Okay, let's get the business out of the way first. Below is the official overview, image gallery, promo trailer, and a set of sneak peeks for S01E17: "I Was That, Too." That's followed by the first official image for the two-episode, two-hour season finale set for April 17th: S01E18 & S01E19: "Tricks of the Trade (Part One and Part Two)." With that out of the way… so how about that ending to last week's episode of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock?!? How's that for a game-changer? It looks like Matty isn't the only one who's been doing some investigating – and now Matty's future rests in Olympia's (Skye P. Marshall) hands.

Matlock Season 1 Episodes 17-19 Previews

Matlock Season 1 Episode 17: I Was That, Too" – A pregnant woman asks for Olympia's (Skye P. Marshall) help to obtain a divorce from her husband, whose family is a client of the firm. Written by Sarah Gertrude Shapiro and directed by Hanelle Culpepper.

Matlock Season 1 Episodes 18 & 19: "Tricks of the Trade – Part One" and "Tricks of the Trade – Part Two" – When Sarah's (Leah Lewis) client is arrested after his business partner is found murdered, Billy (David Del Rio) attempts to help her handle the case while Matty (Kathy Bates) and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) contend with a pressing confidential matter. Written by Nicki Renna and directed by Kat Coiro.

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

