Matlock S02E08: "Call It a Christmas Gift" Sneak Peeks: Holiday Drama

With a new episode set for this Thursday, check out some sneak peeks at CBS's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock S02E08: "Call It a Christmas Gift."

Article Summary Kathy Bates leads a festive but dramatic Matlock S02E08: "Call It a Christmas Gift" on CBS this Thursday.

Watch the latest trailer plus four sneak peeks for a holiday episode packed with secrets and tough choices.

The Matlock team faces a challenging harassment case tied to the city’s fire department just before Christmas.

Personal dilemmas arise as Matty and Edwin consider meeting Joey’s sister amid growing holiday tension.

With the holidays about to hit CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock hard this Thursday, we've got an early look at what you can expect from S02E08: "Call It a Christmas Gift." We've added a trailer and four sneak peeks to our preview rundown below, and it seems pretty clear that the drama and tension won't be taking a break for some eggnog and "Secret Santa." Secrets are exposed, and tough personal decisions will have to be made – here's a look:

Matlock S02E08: "Call It a Christmas Gift" Preview

Matlock Season 2 Episode 8 "Call It a Christmas Gift" – With the holidays approaching, the team's secrets start to come to light while they take on a harassment case involving the city's fire department. Meanwhile, Matty and Edwin contemplate meeting Joey's sister. Written by Damani Johnson & Katie Wech and directed by Mike Listo.

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has joined the second season cast in the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's (Beau Bridges) fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage. Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

