Matlock Season 1: CBS Releases New Ep 8: "No, No Monsters" Sneak Peeks

We've got sneak peeks for CBS & Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock S01E08: "No, No Monsters" for you to check out.

As we head deep into the holiday season, CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock is getting ready to head into its winter break – but not quite yet. In S01E08: "No, No Monsters," Matty's efforts to secure a key document in the Wellbrexa case and working alongside Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) in a case involving a defamed nanny collide – and we can't help but wonder if we're going to be hit with a midseason cliffhanger. Here's a look a three sneak peeks for the winter finale, along with the previously released official overview and image gallery.

Matlock Season 1 Episode 8: "No, No Monsters" Preview

Matlock Season 1 Episode 8: "No, No Monsters" – YouThree (David Del Rio, Leah Lewis, and Kathy Bates) help Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) defend a defamed nanny at her children's school. Also, Matty is on a stressful hunt for an important document on the Wellbrexa case. Written by Sheridan Watson and directed by Yangzom Brauen.

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

