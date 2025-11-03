Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock Season 2: How About Some S02E05: "Mousetrap" Sneak Peeks?

Check out this rundown of sneak peeks released for CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock S02E05: "Mousetrap."

Matty and Olympia navigate a tricky resentencing case while staying ahead of Julian's suspicion.

Watch official preview clips of upcoming Matlock episodes, including S02E05 and S02E06.

Check out new episode overviews and tease-filled highlights for Matlock's Season 2 storyline.

In this week's episode of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock, Matty (Bates) and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) juggle a resentencing case and staying one step ahead of Julian (Jason Ritter). To help get you ready for Thursday, we have a set of sneak peeks to pass along for S02E05: "Mousetrap." And don't forget that we also have an official overview and image gallery for Nov. 13th's S02E06: "Harm Reduction."

Matlock Season 2 Ep. 5: "Mousetrap" & Ep. 6: "Harm Reduction" Previews

Matlock Season 2 Episode 5 "Mousetrap" – Matty and Olympia race to protect each other from Julian's suspicions as they also work on the resentencing case of a teenager sentenced as an adult to life. Written by Sara Rose Feinberg and Edith Rodriguez, and directed by Jennifer Lynch.

Matlock Season 2 Episode 6 "Harm Reduction" – Matty and Olympia continue to test the boundaries of their friendship while helping a group of nuns. Meanwhile, Olympia and Sarah become roped into secretive activities within the firm. Written by Conway Preston and Nicki Renna, and directed by Gina Lamar.

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has joined the second season cast in the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's (Beau Bridges) fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

