Matlock Season 2 Official Trailer, Poster: From All Lies to Allies?

Here's the official trailer for CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock Season 2, premiering on October 12th.

Heading into the second season of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock, it would be safe to say that there are some serious trust issues in play. Just when we thought Julian (Jason Ritter) was in the clear, Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) made a discovery that left her at a crossroads. Meanwhile, Matty's waiting to see what their next move is in the WellBrexa documents investigation, unaware of what's going down between Julian and Olympia. Then, there's the not-so-small matter of Matty getting a surprise visit from… Alfie's (Aaron Harris) father?!? With less than a month to go until S02E01: "The Before Times" hits our screens for a special Sunday, October 12th premiere (before returning with a new episode that same week in its regular Thursday night timeslot), we've got the official trailer waiting for you above and an official key art poster waiting for you below:

Matlock Season 2 Episode 1 "The Before Times" Preview

Matlock Season 2 Episode 1 "The Before Times" – Matty questions the paternity of the man claiming to be Alfie's father. Also, the team takes on an arson case while Olympia tries to protect Julian's involvement in the Wellbrexa case. Written by Jennie Snyder Urman and Nicki Renna, and directed by Gina Lamar.

Season 2 Sees Matty "Not In Control Anymore": Kathy Bates

"Matty is going to be a little… on her back foot, you know? She always thought she was in control, working things through for the first season. And now, at the very end of the finale, you realize everything is up for grabs, and she doesn't know what's going to happen with this man coming in the house, you know? And she doesn't know. She thinks it's Olympia, so she doesn't know if she can trust her," Bates shared during the CBS Fest attended by Urman, Bates, Ritter, Skye P. Marshall, David Del Rio (Billy), Leah Lewis (Sarah), and others about where Matty finds herself heading into next season. "She's not in control anymore, so I think that's the one thing I can tease. It's going to be very interesting for me to play." Ritter added, "It's going to be a juicy second season. The way that it was left, it was all set up so beautifully, and it could go any number of ways. I have no idea, except that I know that Jennie [Snyder Urman] is going to send us on a wild journey. And if you like Season 1, you're going to like Season 2 even more."

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has joined the second season cast in the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's (Beau Bridges) fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

