Matlock Season 2: Shae Banfield Will Return (But There's a Twist)

Matlock Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman teased that Yael Grobglas' Shae Banfield will return to the Kathy Bates-starring series for Season 2.

With the second season of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock, aka Madeline Kingston)-starring Matlock officially set for a "CBS Premiere Week" return on Sunday, October 12th, fans are clamoring for some intel on what the new season has to offer. Just when we thought Julian (Jason Ritter) was in the clear, Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) made a discovery that left her at a crossroads. Meanwhile, Matty's waiting to see what their next move is in the WellBrexa documents investigation, unaware of what's going down between Julian and Olympia. Oh, and did we mention that Matty gets a surprise visit from… Alfie's (Aaron Harris) father?!? Earlier today, Urman treated fans to a quick update/tease regarding Yael Grobglas' Shae Banfield. Yes, the walking lie detector will be back for the second season – but maybe not in the way you think. Urman shared with TV Line's "Inside Line" that Banfield "will definitely be back this season, but the way in which she enters the story will be very surprising…."

Matlock Season 2 Sees Matty "Not In Control Anymore": Kathy Bates

"Matty is going to be a little… on her back foot, you know? She always thought she was in control, working things through for the first season. And now, at the very end of the finale, you realize everything is up for grabs, and she doesn't know what's going to happen with this man coming in the house, you know? And she doesn't know. She thinks it's Olympia, so she doesn't know if she can trust her," Bates shared during the CBS Fest attended by Urman, Bates, Jason Ritter, Skye P. Marshall, David Del Rio (Billy), Leah Lewis (Sarah), and others about where Matty finds herself heading into next season. "She's not in control anymore, so I think that's the one thing I can tease. It's going to be very interesting for me to play." Ritter added, "It's going to be a juicy second season. The way that it was left, it was all set up so beautifully, and it could go any number of ways. I have no idea, except that I know that Jennie [Snyder Urman] is going to send us on a wild journey. And if you like Season 1, you're going to like Season 2 even more."

