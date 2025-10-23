Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock Season 2 Update Includes S02E06: "Harm Reduction" Preview

Here's a look at what's ahead with CBS's Matlock Season 2: S02E04: "Piece of My Heart," S02E05: "Mousetrap," and S02E06: "Harm Reduction."

Kathy Bates' Matty faces new uncertainties in her legal career as friendships and alliances are tested.

Olympia and Sarah confront secretive firm activities, complicating the upcoming cases and dynamics.

Early episode synopses tease wrongful death cases, teenage resentencing, and nuns seeking justice.

Believe it or not, we have an even more updated look at the second season of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock than the one we released ahead of tonight's episode. Along with overviews and image galleries for Oct. 30th's S02E04: "Piece of My Heart" and Nov. 6th's S02E05: "Mousetrap," we have an overview and early preview image for Nov. 13th's S02E06: "Harm Reduction." As Matty (Bates) and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) find their friendship tested, Olympia and Sarah (Leah Lewis) are brought into some secret firm business.

Matlock Season 2 Episodes 4-6 Previews

Matlock Season 2 Episode 4 "Piece of My Heart" – As Olympia and the team take on a wrongful death case, Matty meets with a mysterious woman from Senior's past. Also, Matty reflects on her relationship with her daughter. Written by Michelle Leibel and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, and directed by Mike Listo.

Matlock Season 2 Episode 5 "Mousetrap" – Matty and Olympia race to protect each other from Julian's suspicions as they also work on the resentencing case of a teenager sentenced as an adult to life. Written by Sara Rose Feinberg and Edith Rodriguez, and directed by Jennifer Lynch.

Matlock Season 2 Episode 6 "Harm Reduction" – Matty and Olympia continue to test the boundaries of their friendship while helping a group of nuns. Meanwhile, Olympia and Sarah become roped into secretive activities within the firm. Written by Conway Preston and Nicki Renna, and directed by Gina Lamar.

Season 2 Sees Matty "Not In Control Anymore": Kathy Bates

"Matty is going to be a little… on her back foot, you know? She always thought she was in control, working things through for the first season. And now, at the very end of the finale, you realize everything is up for grabs, and she doesn't know what's going to happen with this man coming in the house, you know? And she doesn't know. She thinks it's Olympia, so she doesn't know if she can trust her," Bates shared during the CBS Fest attended by Urman, Bates, Ritter, Skye P. Marshall, David Del Rio (Billy), Leah Lewis (Sarah), and others about where Matty finds herself heading into next season. "She's not in control anymore, so I think that's the one thing I can tease. It's going to be very interesting for me to play." Ritter added, "It's going to be a juicy second season. The way that it was left, it was all set up so beautifully, and it could go any number of ways. I have no idea, except that I know that Jennie [Snyder Urman] is going to send us on a wild journey. And if you like Season 1, you're going to like Season 2 even more."

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has joined the second season cast in the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's (Beau Bridges) fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

