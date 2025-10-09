Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock Star David Del Rio Fired Over Sexual Assault Allegation

According to reports, David Del Rio has been fired from CBS's Matlock after an internal investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

With CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock set to return for its second season this Sunday night, Deadline Hollywood is reporting from sources that series regular David Del Rio and the series have parted ways following an internal investigation into a sexual assault allegation. Sources say the alleged incident took place on September 26th. After a report was filed, the show's producers and CBS Studios launched the investigation, which sources say led to Del Rio's firing and being escorted off the studio lot the same day that the alleged assault was reported (reportedly on October 2nd), with those same sources noting that series EP Eric Christian Olsen was among those who escorted Del Rio off the lot. Filming on the series continued following Del Rio's firing, with the series previously scheduled for a hiatus beginning next week (with filming on the second half of Season 2 set to start after Thanksgiving). It remains to be seen how Del Rio's Billy Martinez will be written off of the show.

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has joined the second season cast in the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's (Beau Bridges) fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

