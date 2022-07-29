Max Headroom: Matt Frewer Returning for AMC Networks Series Reboot

Though AMC is saying goodbye to a number of prize series this year, AMC Networks has been making some serious moves to shore up its future with some prime prospects. And we can now add a drama series reboot of the 80's pop culture personality originally portrayed by Matt Frewer. The actor is set to reprise his role as the world's first artificial intelligence TV personality (with a personality all his own), with Christopher Cantwell (co-creator, Halt and Catch Fire) penning the series take and attached as showrunner. Cantwell, Frewer, and Lisa Whalen executive produce the reboot, with SpectreVision's Elijah Wood & Daniel Noah via SpectreVision, and All3Media.

First introduced in the 1985 British television movie Max Headroom: 20 Minutes into the Future, Frewer's "computer-generated TV host" would go on to become a late-80s pop culture legend. From hosting a music video series and promoting products such as New Coke to appearing on the covers of magazines & newspapers, the character would go on to earn a primetime series on ABC, Max Headroom (two seasons, from 1987-88). Securing a spot in the pop culture pantheon, Max Headroom would resurface over the years on shows such as Netflix's BoJack Horseman & ABC's Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. as well as Selena Gomez's music video for the song "Love You Like a Love Song."

I interrupt this broadcast with a cyberpunk announcement of epic post-future proportions. I'm writing a new Max Headroom series for @AMC_TV. Starring Matt Frewer as Max Headroom. Produced by the mad minds of @elijahwood and Daniel Noah @_SpectreVision. https://t.co/Q5zhQl1jsR — Christopher Cantwell (@ifyoucantwell) July 29, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"I don't think it was that close because it was balanced out by the Edison Carter character, who was deeply serious. I wanted to make Edison much different from Max, and that was the joy of doing that show, that you got to see a guy and his doppelganger," Frewer explained about the character back in 2013 during an interview with StarTrek.com. "In essence, it was a guy talking to himself and working that out, which is really what we all do in life anyway. So it was a pretty neat opportunity."