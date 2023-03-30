Mayans M.C. Can't Outrun The Reaper in Final Season Teaser, Image Set to return with two episodes on May 24th, here's a look at an official teaser & image for the fifth & final season of FX's Mayans M.C.

This May marks the beginning of the end for EZ (JD Pardo) and Mayans M.C., with the fifth and final season of Kurt Sutter's and Elgin James's hit FX series set to kick off its final run. And they're announcing the show's return in style, with the release of a first-look image as well as a teaser. And if the image below isn't enough to convince you of the intensity still to come, we also have a thematic promo for the season that reminds viewers that there's one rival that all of them will have to face at some point – a rival who never loses. And, as you're about to see, EX's running out of road…

So with the 10-episode fifth & final season set to unleash its first two episodes on Wednesday, May 24th (10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streaming the next day on Hulu), here's a look at an official teaser for Mayans M.C.:

FX's Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo), president of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy. Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel — as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family. Felipe (Edward James Olmos) attempts to heal these fractured bonds for the future of the Reyes family. JR Bourne, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Vargas, Gino Vento, Emily Tosta, and Vanessa Giselle also star. Mayans M.C. was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, who also executive produce the cable series, stemming from 20th Television and FX Productions.