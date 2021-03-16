Mayans M.C. Season 3 Preview: Bishop Finds His Leadership Questioned

With the third season of FX Networks and series co-creator/showrunner Elgin James' Mayans M.C. kicking off its run in only a matter of hours, fans of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series are getting a sneak preview of the growing tensions as the action shifts to the borderlands. In the following look at tonight's two-hour, two-episode premiere ("Pap Struggles with the Death Angel" and "The Orneriness of Kings"), Bishop (Michael Irby) has a late-night meeting where his leadership is questioned. Probably not a good move…

S03E01 "Pap Struggles with the Death Angel": A border shutdown squeezes the Mayan's heroin trade setting off an internal clash over the future of the club. EZ and Angel grapple with the fallout of family secrets recently come to light. The Galindos grow apart as Miguel loses himself in his grief and search for answers. Written by Elgin James; directed by Michael Dinner. S03E02 "The Orneriness of Kings": Now a full patch member, an emboldened EZ proposes a plan that could change the course of the club. Adelita is freed from the grip of the U.S. government only to discover all is not as she left it with the L.O. Coco's demons lead him to a new low in his search to relieve the pain of his past. Written by Sean Tretta; directed by Michael Dinner.

Here's a look at the opening credits for the third season-opener:

For a look at EZ's journey from prospect to patch before Mayans M.C. returns for its third season on March 16, check out the following recap featurette below:

Here's a look back at the previously-released "roll call" to help get you up-to-speed with who's who heading into the third season:

Last month, James spoke with EW to offer some clues as to what fans can expect starting Tuesday night. When the series returns, some time will have passed- and EZ Reyes and Angel aren't dealing with the personal repercussions from their season-ending actions very well. "Season 3 picks up just a few months after the slaughter of the Vatos Malditos. EZ, now fully patched, struggles to find his footing within the club's hierarchy and, haunted by his murder of Dita [Ada Maris], finds himself torn between darkness and the gravitational pull of his new love interest," James explains. "Angel, gutted after having Adelita [Carla Baratta] and his child ripped away from him, loses himself in sex, booze, and violence, until a shot at redemption lands on his doorstep." But the drama and danger won't be exclusive to the Alvarez family alone."

James continues, "Coco [Richard Cabral] spirals on a journey into hell as his demons finally overwhelm him," the showrunner reveals. "Alvarez [Emilio Rivera] will be forced to decide once and for all where his loyalties truly lie, with the Mayans or with Galindo. And ghosts of the past come calling for all of the M.C., both individually and as a club; from past loss and loves, to a dead SOA member buried in the Mexican desert. This is a season about reckoning. This is the season we get to know these characters beyond the kutte. This is the season we tell their stories."