Mayans M.C. Team Shows How They Filmed Season 3 During a Pandemic

While viewers of FX Networks and series co-creator/showrunner Elgin James' Mayans M.C. continue speculating about Bishop's (Michael Irby) future as leader after the dust settled on the two-hour, two-episode "Pap Struggles with the Death Angel" and "The Orneriness of Kings" premiere, the cable network is taking us back to a time before the series' return- when COVID-19 was throwing dozens of television productions into disarray. In the following clip, James, producer Debra Moore Munoz, cast members Irby, J.D. Pardo, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, and more, explain why it took a family to get through filming in the middle of a pandemic.

Here's a look at how the third season of Mayans M.C. ended up coming together:

Written by Andrea Ciannavei and Jenny Lynn, and directed by Rachel Goldberg, Mayans M.C. S03E03 "Overreaching Don't Pay" finds Bishop looking to seize an opportunity by putting EZ's (Pardo) plan into play. For a preview of what the fallout from it might be, check out the following "This Season on…" teaser:

For a look at EZ's journey from prospect to patch through the first two seasons of Mayans M.C., check out the following recap featurette below:

Here's a look back at the previously-released "roll call" to help get you up-to-speed with who's who in the series universe:

Previously, James spoke with EW to offer some clues as to what fans can expect starting Tuesday night. When the series returns, some time will have passed- and EZ Reyes and Angel aren't dealing with the personal repercussions from their season-ending actions very well. "Season 3 picks up just a few months after the slaughter of the Vatos Malditos. EZ, now fully patched, struggles to find his footing within the club's hierarchy and, haunted by his murder of Dita [Ada Maris], finds himself torn between darkness and the gravitational pull of his new love interest," James explains. "Angel, gutted after having Adelita [Carla Baratta] and his child ripped away from him, loses himself in sex, booze, and violence, until a shot at redemption lands on his doorstep." But the drama and danger won't be exclusive to the Alvarez family alone."

James continues, "Coco [Richard Cabral] spirals on a journey into hell as his demons finally overwhelm him," the showrunner reveals. "Alvarez [Emilio Rivera] will be forced to decide once and for all where his loyalties truly lie, with the Mayans or with Galindo. And ghosts of the past come calling for all of the M.C., both individually and as a club; from past loss and loves, to a dead SOA member buried in the Mexican desert. This is a season about reckoning. This is the season we get to know these characters beyond the kutte. This is the season we tell their stories."