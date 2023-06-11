Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: mayans m.c., mayans mc, SAMCRO, SoA, sons of anarchy

Mayans MC/Sons of Anarchy Crossovers; Jax's Trade for Bobby Goes South

We have a trailer for Mayans M.C. S05E05, a look at the Sons of Anarchy connections & a look back to when Jax's trade for Bobby went south.

With the next chapter in the fifth & final season of Kurt Sutter's and Elgin James's hit FX series Mayans M.C. on its way later this week, FX Networks has picked an excellent time to look back at the connections & guest appearances that have connected Sons of Anarchy with its successful spinoff series. Why is it an excellent time? Because as you'll see in the trailer for S07E09 "What a Piece of Work Is Man," things are going to get downright deadly between the SONS and the Mayans. Following that, we have a look at the brutal scene from that moment from the original series when Mark Boone Jr.'s Robert "Bobby Elvis" Munson is murdered by August Marks (Billy Brown) in front of Jax (Charlie Hunnam) – after having his eye cut out and fingers severed & delivered to Jax.

Here's a look at the Sons of Anarchy appearances that we've had so far during the series' run, followed by a look back to SOA Season 7 Episode 9 "What a Piece of Work Is Man" (directed by Peter Weller and written by Mike Daniels, Roberto Patino & Sutter):

Now, here's a look at what's to come this Wednesday, when Mayans M.C. S05E05 "I Want Nothing But Death" hits our screens:

Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 5 "I Want Nothing But Death": As the war with the SONS escalates, the two clubs square off in a fight to the death. With this week's episode written by Sean Varela and directed by Elgin James, here's a look back at the official trailer for the fifth & final season:

FX's Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo), president of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy. Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel — as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family. Felipe (Edward James Olmos) attempts to heal these fractured bonds for the future of the Reyes family. JR Bourne, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Vargas, Gino Vento, Emily Tosta, and Vanessa Giselle also star. Mayans M.C. was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, who also executive produce the cable series, stemming from 20th Television and FX Productions.

