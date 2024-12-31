Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, mayfair witches

Mayfair Witches S02: Chirisa & Jirrels on Ciprien, Moira, Talamasca

AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches stars Tongayi Chirisa and Alyssa Jirrels spoke with us about Ciprien Grieve and Moira Mayfair in Season 2 and more.

In the age of the multiverse and expanded universes, one that's coming along is Anne Rice's Immortal Universe with AMC's two shows Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches with a third series, The Talamasca, coming out in 2025, and Night Island, based on Rice's The Queen of the Damned. While the late author has enjoyed success with on-screen theatrical adaptations of her work, the power of television has already laid firmer roots, with IWTV wrapping its second season in June 2024 and season three renewal and MW releasing its upcoming second season in January. Returning for season two is Tongayi Chrisa, reprising his role as empath and Talamasca agent Ciprien Grieve, assigned to neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), and joining the cast is Alyssa Jirrels, who plays Moira Mayfair, a cousin of Rowan. Both spoke to Bleeding Cool to preview how their characters factor into season two.

Mayfair Witches Stars Tongayi Chirisa and Alyssa Jirrels on What We Can Look Forward to in Ciprien and Moria for Season Two

Bleeding Cool: Tongayi, what's been the biggest change for Cyprien entering season two, and how much to expect the role of the Talamasca to expand?

Chirisa: Oooo! Good question, man! I don't know how much I can say without spoiling, but the biggest shift in Cyprien's journey has been his ability to have independent thoughts outside of the Talamasca. We see him navigate the new situation he finds himself in in season one, ending the way he did, and Roman (Alexandra Daddario) heading off wherever she went with the baby.

Now, he feels like he's caught in between two worlds where the Talamasca don't necessarily give him everything he needs to solve certain cases. At the same time, his connection to the Mayfair family keeps him driven to fulfill or complete the mandate that was first given in season one. Obviously, with that, it starts to open so much more in terms of how we begin to see a little bit more of the Talamasca and the world he lives in, which is nice to see as we get deeper into the story of the Talamasca.

At the same time, his journey with Albrecht (Dennis Boutsikaris) being his father figure-type from season one and his challenges with them. A lot unfolds and is uncovered as the story goes on, but it deepens the character of the Talamasca where his role is, and what his role looks like. That's all I can say without saying too much, but it's fun to explore and experience that.

Alyssa, how does it feel to enter the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, and how does playing Moira Mayfair differ from the other roles you play?

Jirrels: It was one of the most welcoming, fun, and coolest groups of people to work with. That's been such a highlight. You adjust at first, to like, "Oh my God! We're in Witches' World! And then there are no limits because it's such a crazy, bonkers show. That's been the highlight of this entire experience and the most joy I've felt on a project ever, which is nice. We traveled to Ireland and did all these crazy things. We're on location, so we spent much time together and became a family. That's been the part I've been the happiest about.

Chirisa: You enjoyed it?! I was hankered by myself!

Jirrels: Were you…

Chirisa All Day! Y'all just frolicking in the sun!

Jirrels: You weren't just frolicking…I know, frolicking in your beautiful apartment.

Chirisa: That's nice. What was that like?! You know? Meshing with everybody while you ousted me! I was out in the cold!

Jirrels: I'm sorry "Ciprien" had a job to do.

Chirisa: [Laughs]

Jirrels: Take it up with Esta [Spalding]. Sorry, "Moira's" not fun to be around.

Mayfair Witches, which also stars Jack Huston, Harry Hamlin, Ben Feldman, Ted Levine, and Thora Birch, premieres January 5th on AMC and AMC+.

