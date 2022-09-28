Mayfair Witches, Straight Man & Orphan Black: Echoes Images Released

When AMC Networks holds its annual summit in New York City, you're almost guaranteed to get some news and previews coming out it. And this year did not disappoint, either. Along with the news from earlier today that Anne Rice's Interview with a Vampire will be returning for a second season, we have preview images & overviews for the next chapter in the Anne Rice universe, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, as well as the Bob Odenkirk-starring Straight Man and the Krysten Ritter-starring Orphan Black: Echoes. Here's a look:

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. The series is Executive Produced by Mark Johnson, Writer/Showrunner Esta Spalding, Writer Michelle Ashford, Director Michael Uppendahl, and Jeff Freilich, and is produced by AMC Studios.

Starring Emmy-nominated Bob Odenkirk, Straight Man is a mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein, who adapted the project from the novel of the same name by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, serve as co-showrunners. Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Peter Farrelly, who is on board to direct, Mark Johnson, Richard Russo, Naomi Odenkirk, and Marc Provissiero are executive producers with Sony Pictures' Television TriStar TV producing.

Orphan Black: Echoes is a new series starring Krysten Ritter, set in the world of the landmark series Orphan Black. Produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, the company behind the original series, Orphan Black: Echoes is set in the near future and takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, The Society, Fear the Walking Dead) is creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer with John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series who also directed 17 episodes across all five seasons, on as director and executive producer. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Black series, return as executive producers on the new series. Katie O'Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce for Boat Rocker.