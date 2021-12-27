Mayor of Kingstown Midseason Trailer; E09 Images: It's About Payback

For the sake of not ruining things for anyone who didn't watch this past weekend's episode of Hugh Dillon, Taylor Sheridan & Paramount+'s Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye)-starring Mayor of Kingstown, we're going to avoid spoilers other than to say that you know things are bad when prison gangs are willing to cross dividing lines for payback. And what happens when someone gets payback in prison? Someone responds and then a full-blown riot explodes. That's where things stand heading into the final two episodes as Mike (Renner) looks to keep that from happening. Now, we have a look at the first set of preview images for the penultimate episode "The Lie of the Truth" along with a midseason trailer teasing major developments heading viewers' way.

Now here's a look at the midseason trailer for Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, along with an overview of the penultimate episode "The Lie of the Truth" (with no details on the season/series finale posted yet):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mayor of Kingstown | Midseason Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMJLaESmgXw)

Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 Episode 9 "The Lie of the Truth": Tracy has good news for Kyle. Mike and Iris spend a peaceful day at the cabin, unaware of the trouble escalating back in town. Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 Episode 10:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mayor of Kingstown | First Look Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LP1htMIeID8)

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman executive produce.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman. As part of Sheridan's deal with MTV Entertainment and ViacomCBS, Mayor of Kingstown and "Yellowstone" prequel series 1883 are the first from his exclusive multi-year pact, which includes scripted and procedural series for streaming and linear. 101 Studios serves as a production partner on all series.