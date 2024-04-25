Posted in: Board Games, Games, Netflix, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: clue, wednesday

Netflix's Wednesday Gets Its Own Version Of Clue

Now you can play a murder mystery with some of your favorite characters from Netflix's Wednesday in this new version of Clue.

Article Summary New Clue game based on Netflix's hit show Wednesday.

Play as Nevermore Academy students to solve a murder mystery.

Unique once-per-game abilities for each of the six characters.

Includes custom weapons, clues, and a themed game board.

We kinda figured it was coming at some point with all of the marketing, but The Op has released a new version of Clue tied to the Netflix series Wednesday. The game absolutely plays off the TV series as you play as students at the Academy searching out for who among them may have committed a murder. It's still your basic version of clue with a different board and customized pieces. You can get it right now for about $45, as we have more details below.

A dark mystery with terrible dangers is yours to solve in this spooky, modern take on the classic mystery game. With the dangerous Hyde on the loose, you play as students of Nevermore Academy like Wednesday Addams and Ajax Petropolus. You've got to keep your wits about you as you determine WHO will be the Hyde's next victim, WHERE will the Hyde attack, and WHAT item was key in bringing him down!

WHO, WHAT, WHERE: Take on the role of six Nevermore Academy students, including Wednesday Addams and Ajax Petropolus, to discover WHO will be Hyde's next victim, WHERE will Hyde attack, and WHAT item will be used in its capture

UNIQUE GAME CHANGING PERSONALITY CARDS: All six playable characters (Wednesday Addams, Ajax Petropolus, Eugene Ottinger, Enid Sinclair, Yoko Tanaka, and Biana Barclay) will start with a once-per-game unique ability that provides a special advantage over your opponents!

All six playable characters (Wednesday Addams, Ajax Petropolus, Eugene Ottinger, Enid Sinclair, Yoko Tanaka, and Biana Barclay) will start with a once-per-game unique ability that provides a special advantage over your opponents! STRATEGIZE WITH CUSTOM WEAPONS AND CLUES: Equip yourself with six custom weapons (Beehive, Bow, Chains, Fencing Foil, Crackstone's Sword, and Poison Syringe ) as you strategize to bring down Hyde. Use the dice to make strategic moves across the custom Wednesday game board of Nevermore Academy and its neighboring locations to navigate the twists and turns of the game. With personalized components, every decision leads you closer to solving the mystery.

