Gothic 1 Remake Physical Collector's Edition Revealed

Gothic 1 Remake will be getting a special Collector's Edition that you can purchase, that comes with a few monus items in a special case.

Article Summary THQ Nordic announces Gothic 1 Remake Collector's Edition with unique items.

Limited to 7,500 units, the edition includes game, soundtrack, and collectibles.

Content: Sleeper wall mask, leather notebook, wristband, and collector's box.

Game recap: Fight for survival in a magical barrier's prison turned into chaos.

THQ Nordic revealed a new special edition of Gothic 1 Remake will be coming out as they have a physical Collector's Edition that will be up for sale. As you might suspect from this kind of release, you're getting a few different items added to the mix. Aside from a physical copy of the game in the format you choose, you're getting the original soundtrack, a leather notebook, a wristband, and a wall mask that looks like Sleeper. All are bound into a collector's box, with only 7,500 of them being made. You can pre-order it now as the game will be released sometime later this year.

Gothic 1 Remake

The Kingdom of Myrtana has been invaded by an implacable horde of orcs. King Rhobar II, in need of a large quantity of magical ore required to forge powerful weapons, operates the Khorinis mines with all available prisoners. To prevent them from escaping, the monarch asks his best magicians to create a magical barrier. But something goes wrong. The magic gets out of control and a mutiny turns the mines into a wild territory now controlled by the most violent prisoners. The King is forced to negotiate with the new owners, while the tension between the different factions of the mines increases. What no one expects is that the arrival of an unknown prisoner will change absolutely everything.

Return to The Colony, in a full-blown remake of the popular and revolutionary game Gothic from 2001. Rediscover the world of the mining colony, its secrets and challenges.

Play as the Nameless Hero – Manage the fate of a lifetime convicted prisoner who must survive in a world of wild animals, creatures and convicts of dangerous reputation.

Modernized combat system that takes the basic premises of the original combat system to the modern age.

