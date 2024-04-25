Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: dead boy detectives, netflix, preview, The Sandman

Dead Boy Detectives Showrunners: Setting Up Shop in Sandman Universe

Dead Boy Detectives Showrunners Steve Yockey & Beth Schwartz on joining "The Sandman" universe while maintaing the show's identity and more.

That sound you hear? Why, that's the sound of Steve Yockey's (The Flight Attendant) & Beth Schwartz's ("Arrowverse") live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman & Matt Wagner's Dead Boy Detectives officially open for business and streaming on Netflix. In the eight-episode "Sandman Universe" series, Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) are two teenagers who find each other in death – and who will do anything to stick together. Of course, that means outrunning evil witches, Hell… and yes, even Death herself. Joined by clairvoyant Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson), the trio works together to crack some of our realm's most mystifying paranormal cases – before, you know, things get really, really ugly.

In the following interview, Bleeding Cool had a chance to speak with Yockey and Schwartz about the series, how things changed when Netflix came aboard and made Dead Boy Detectives an official part of "The Sandman" universe, and Gaiman's involvement in bringing the series closer to the flagship series. Being one of the masterminds behind the "Arrowverse," Schwartz notes that she's had her fair share of experience when it comes to crossing over series, so it made creating a stronger synergy between the shows easier. It was particularly interesting to hear Yockey and Schwartz share what the original plans were to "easter egg" with The Sandman as much as they would possibly be allowed. Before the interview wrapped, the conversation about what each of them wants viewers to get out of the series turned out to be a perfect way to better understand the series' deeper themes – with Yockey offering, "I think for me, the intent of the show was always, 'Don't wait until you're staring death in the face to start living."

Based on characters created for DC by Gaiman and Wagner, the series stars George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Yuyu Kitamura, Ruth Connell, Lukas Gage, and David Iacono. Now, here's a look back at the first official teaser for Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives – currently streaming:

Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), "the brains" and "the brawn" behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts… who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm's most mystifying paranormal cases.

As part of The Sandman Universe for Netflix and based on the beloved comic series from Gaiman, Dead Boy Detectives was developed for television by Steve Yockey, who wrote the first episode and serves as showrunner alongside Beth Schwartz as co-showrunner. Greg Berlanti, Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Gaiman serve as executive producers of the series from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directed & executive-produced the first episode.

