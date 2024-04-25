Posted in: Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Tribeca Festival

Tribeca Festival 2024 Reveals Audio Storytelling & Games Lineup

Tribeca Festival 2024 has revealed all of the entries for the Audio Storytelling & Games section of the event, with free demos at Pier 57.

Tribeca Festival 2024 revealed more additions to the programming as we have the rundown of their Audio Storytelling & Games section of the festival. All seven titles have bene revealed, as we have the list for you below, with all of them being eligible for the Tribeca Games Award. The award has been design to honor an unreleased game for "artistic and storytelling excellence." What's more, the games gallery will be hosting multiple free demos of this year's selections, all of which will be held exclusively at Pier 57 for the public from June 12-16.

Tribeca Festival 2024 – Audio Storytelling & Games

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure, (United States) – Developed and published by Furniture & Mattress LLC. New York Premiere.

Developed and published by Furniture & Mattress LLC. New York Premiere. Blue Prince, (United States) – Developed by Dogubomb Studios and published by Raw Fury. New York Premiere.

Developed by Dogubomb Studios and published by Raw Fury. New York Premiere. darkwebSTREAMER, (Australia) – Developed and published by We Have Always Lived In The Forest. World Premiere.

Developed and published by We Have Always Lived In The Forest. World Premiere. Goodnight Universe, (United States) – Developed by Nice Dream Games and published by Skybound Games. World Premiere.

Developed by Nice Dream Games and published by Skybound Games. World Premiere. Neva, (Spain) – Developed by Nomada Studio and published by Devolver Digital. New York Premiere.

Developed by Nomada Studio and published by Devolver Digital. New York Premiere. Skate Story, (United States) – Developed by Sam Eng and published by Devolver Digital. New York Premiere.

Developed by Sam Eng and published by Devolver Digital. New York Premiere. Thank Goodness You're Here!, (United Kingdom, United States) – Developed by Coal Supper and published by Panic. New York Premiere.

Tribeca's 2024 audio storytelling live events program includes the 10th anniversary of Vox Media's Criminal, an award-winning podcast that explores the unexpected side of true crime, with special guest Melissa McCarthy; Stitcher Studios' Vibe Check, a dissection of news, entertainment, politics, and everything in between through a Black, queer lens, with special guest Lena Waithe; IMI and Audio Flux Presents Pet Sounds, three-minute audio stories inspired by the artwork of NYC-based pet portrait artist Ben Lenovitz; Slate's Slow Burn, a narrative history podcast exploring the Briggs Initiative; Crooked Media's Strict Scrutiny, an in-depth, accessible, and irreverent analysis of the Supreme Court and its cases, culture, and personalities; and Slate's Death Sex & Money, a special event on the art of the interview, with special guest Kara Swisher. Tribeca is also recognizing the impact of audio journalism and celebrating achievements in the medium by honoring the New York Times' The Daily with an inaugural Excellence in Audio Journalism Gala.

