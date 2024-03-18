Posted in: Anime, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: anime, fantasy, McDonald's, Studio Pierrot
McDonald's, Studio Pierrot Share "The Wisdom of the Sauce" (VIDEO)
McDonald's and Studio Pierrot spotlight Fantasy in their fourth & final "WcDonald's" anime short, "The Wisdom of the Sauce."
Article Summary
- McDonald's & Studio Pierrot release final "WcDonald's" anime, "The Wisdom of the Sauce".
- The campaign featured four anime shorts, each representing a popular subgenre.
- A limited-edition Savoury Chili WcDonald’s Sauce accompanies the campaign.
- Artist Acky Bright designs exclusive manga-themed packaging for McDonald's.
Believe it or not, it's actually been about a month since McDonald's and legendary animation house Studio Pierrot first announced that they were teaming up for a series of four anime shorts as part of the fast-food company's "WcDonald's" campaign. Over the past three weeks, we've been treated to shorts honoring one of anime's four biggest subgenres: Action, Romance, Mecha, and Fantasy. For the first go-around, we had Action in "The Race to WcDonald's" – with Romance taking the wheel following that with "Love from Across the Booth." Last week, we went Mecha in a big way with "WcNuggets Space Frontier 3000" – and now, it's time for Fantasy to grab the spotlight. In "The Wisdom of the Sauce," three women are transported to a distant, magical land to unravel the mystery surrounding the elusive sauce before it's gone forever. But to do that, they need to seek out the wisdom of the sage Kenja – but will even that be enough?
Here's a look back at the previous three anime shorts from McDonald's and Studio Pierrot, along with what else McDonald's had in store for its "WcDonald's" campaign:
What Else Did McDonald's Have Planned for "WcDonald's"?
A Sauce that Packs a Punch: From the sounds of things, the Savoury Chili WcDonald's Sauce (available for a limited time at participating restaurants) sounds like the kind of thing that would give you a spicey little "wake-up call." But the best part? You can go with the sauce for an order of 10-piece "WcNuggets" (Chicken McNuggets) or do what we do and order it with a bunch of other sauces & two large fries and have "dip-fest."
Manga Packaging and More from Acky Bright: Yup, Japanese manga artist/illustrator Acky Bright designed custom WcDonald's packaging that does a nice job of selling anime fans on the dining experience. For a limited time, fans can receive manga-inspired take-out bags featuring WcDonald's Crew characters (at participating restaurants) sketched by Acky. "I had a great time partnering with McDonald's to help make WcDonald's a reality for manga fans who have a genuine love for the brand," shared the artist/illustrator. "From the details of the diverse Crew characters to the manga plot itself, I loved being able to use my artwork to bring to life the dynamic, vibrant world of WcDonald's for people around the world."