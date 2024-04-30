Posted in: Pop Culture, Samsung, Technology | Tagged: Jean-Michel Basquiat

Samsung Has Launched Its First-Ever Digital Basquiat Works

Samsung has a new art collection available in their first-ever series, featuring the works of Neo-expressionist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Article Summary Samsung releases digital Basquiat art for Frame TV owners via the Art Store.

Includes 12 Basquiat works like "Bird on Money" adapted for a 16x9 format.

Collection curated to maintain Basquiat's legacy and visual accuracy.

Basquiat's impactful Neo-expressionist themes of heritage & identity highlighted.

Samsung recently decided to take things in a more artistic route with one of its latest releases, as you have their first-ever digital Jean-Michel Basquiat pieces of artwork. The company has gathered up twelve pieces of art from the American Neo-expressionist artist, which are now available for display to those who own one of their Frame designs, joining the over 2,500 pieces of digital artwork already available through the company's Art Store. We have more details about the addition below.

Samsung – Jean-Michel Basquiat Digital Series

Jean-Michel Basquiat was a beacon of innovation and social commentary, with his work not only featured in galleries and museums worldwide, but also igniting a powerful conversation on cultural complexities. Artestar and The Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat continue to honor his prolific legacy by showcasing his art and its underlying messages, striving to engage with audiences worldwide to ensure his visionary work remains accessible and influential.

The new collection features unique pieces from throughout Basquiat's career. Among the works available to Art Store subscribers are Bird on Money (1982), a stunning tribute to Charlie Parker. Also included is Boy and Dog in a Johnnypump (1982), King Zulu (1986), which offers a large color block of blue in his more refined late style; and a dual portrait with Andy Warhol, Dos Cabezas (1982), which like many of his works pulls inspiration from his Puerto Rican heritage. This body of work was curated specifically for the Samsung Art Store, adapted for a 16×9 format and were chosen based on their ability to be reproduced accurately, in keeping with Basquiat's legacy.

Jean-Michel Basquiat emerged as one of the most significant artists of the 20th century, his work rich with themes of heritage, identity and the human experience. Beginning his career as a graffiti artist in New York City under the pseudonym SAMO, Basquiat later transitioned to canvas to express his unique blend of symbolic, abstract and figurative styles. His art, characterized by intense colors, dynamic figures and cryptic texts, delves into topics such as societal power structures, racial inequality and the quest for identity. Basquiat's impact was monumental, leaving a lasting legacy in the art world that explores social issues through his interest in pop culture and his own deeply refined neo-expressionist style.

