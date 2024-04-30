Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: insight editions, star wars

Insight Editions Reveals Multiple Star Wars Books Ahead Of May

Preparing for all things May The 4th later this week, Insight Editions has revealed multiple Star Wars books coming in 2024.

Article Summary Insight Editions unveils exciting new Star Wars books for 2024, celebrating iconic moments and characters.

'Return of the Jedi: A Visual Archive' leads the release, with immersive photography and film anecdotes.

The golden era of Jedi explored in 'The High Republic: The Lightsaber Collection', showcasing over 50 hilts.

Dive into the legacy of Darth Vader with interviews and insights in 'Star Wars Icons: Darth Vader'.

Insight Editions is preparing for all of the chaos later this week as Star Wars fans celebrate May The 4th by revealing multiple new books out or on the way. The one on the list here that's already out is Star Wars: Return of the Jedi: A Visual Archive, which came out on April 23. The rest of these titles are set for later in the year, all of them being more reference guides and picture books with written context to them. Not exactly novels, more coffee table literature, but still some choice titles for those who can't get enough of the franchise. Enjoy checking out the entire list as we're still waiting on artwork for a few of these.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi: A Visual Archive

Celebrate Return of the Jedi with this deluxe volume that presents incredible photography and concept art, complemented by anecdotes about the film's production. Drawing connections from the film to contemporary Star Wars storytelling, this book also offers a fresh perspective on its indelible influence. Featuring a wealth of inserts such as booklets and foldout pages, this book is a fascinating tribute to the epic conclusion of the original trilogy. (Kelly Knox, Clayton Sandell, and S.T. Bende)

Star Wars: The High Republic: The Lightsaber Collection (9/3/24)

Discover more than 50 lightsabers from the golden age of the Jedi with this essential guide to the elegant weapons from Star Wars: The High Republic. A follow-up to the bestselling Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection, this exciting volume is an exploration of High Republic hilts, including designs that are illustrated in a photo-real manner for the first time. (Daniel Wallace, Lukasz Liszko, and Ryan Valle)

Star Wars Bestiary, Volume 1 (10/1/24)

Explore the creatures of Star Wars in the first of two books, this one featuring beautiful illustrations of the wondrous non-sentient species from a galaxy far, far away. (S.T. Bende and Iris Compiet)

Star Wars Icons: Darth Vader (11/5/24)

Unmask one of the most memorable villains of all time and discover the incredible story behind the creation and the legacy of the galaxy's most complex character, Darth Vader. Featuring exclusive interviews from key cast and crew, as well as collectible inserts, this comprehensive history regarding one of cinema's most compelling villains is something fans will not want to miss! (Anthony Breznican)

