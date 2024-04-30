Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: JackSepticEye, Top Of The Mornin' Coffee

Top Of The Mornin' Coffee Releases New French Vanilla Flavor

Top Of The Mornin’ Coffee has a new flavor out on the market for you to try as they have dabbled in French Vanialla for this release.

Top Of The Mornin' Coffee, the official coffee brand from YouTube creator Jacsepticeye, has revealed a brand new flavor as you can get your hands on French Vanilla. As we previously talked about, Sean McLoughlin, better known by his gamer persona, launched a brand taking after his popular catchphrase that he greeted people on his channel with. Since launching in 2020, it has slowly grown over time to be the coffee of choice for many of his fans as they order it directly via their website. The latest flavor offers a little something new to the line while being familiar to coffee drinkers of other brands. We have more about the flavor below, as it's on sale now.

French Vanilla

Cool and rich vanilla creates a flavor symphony, unveiling velvety smoothness and a hint of pure elegance! The latest in a series of limited-release coffee launches from Jacksepticeye's Top of the Mornin' Coffee: French Vanilla delivers a cool and rich vanilla flavor symphony, unveiling velvety smoothness and a hint of pure elegance. Meanwhile, the Ooh La La Mug is hand-thrown by the TOTM pottery experts and is perfect for a latte, espresso, or any warm beverage.

Top of the Mornin' Coffee

Top of the Mornin' Coffee (TOTM) aims to be the best coffee in the universe. It's ethically sourced and roasted fresh in small batches for maximum flavor. This coffee was made for those new to high-quality coffees and experienced connoisseurs. For those that crave something different, TOTM also offers teas and hot chocolate. The teas feature fragrant aromas and comforting flavors, packed to maximize infusion and minimize waste. The cocoa is rich and delicious. Aside from beverages, TOTM also offers a selection of merchandise including mugs, clothing and other merch. One percent of proceeds benefit mental health initiatives for youth.

