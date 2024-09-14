Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Megan Thee Stallion, wwe

Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to "Neva Play" Debut as WWE SmackDown Intro

Megan Thee Stallion posted her reaction to "Neva Play" (featuring BTS' RM) debuting as the new into for USA Network's WWE SmackDown.

What better way to kick off the return of WWE SmackDown to USA Network after five years than with a new intro track? That's exactly what viewers got on Friday night, with global phenomenon Megan Thee Stallion's "Neva Play" (featuring BTS' RM) now set to get the action started on a seriously badass note. Well, it didn't take long for Megan to respond on social media to the song's debut – joking that, "I think it's finally time I make my debut." Megan? That sound you hear? That's Triple H desperately trying to get you for with the first WWE Raw on Netflix in 2025 or WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas in April 2025 – probably both.

Produced by B Ham, Peter Fenn, and Shae Jacobs, it's a track that claims "squatter's rights" in your brain for a very long time. We've got anime references, a ten-ton hint about beef with another rapper, and Megan Thee Stallion and RM reminding folks about the trails that she and BTS both blazed for those who came after them (in other words, pay respect). The track was released a little more than three years after Megan Thee Stallion and BTS teamed on "Butter (Megan Thee Stallion Remix)" – performing the song live together not long after. Here's a look at what the superstar had to say in response to the new opening:

Here's a look at how Megan Thee Stallion's "Neva Play" kicked off the first episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network since it last aired on September 27, 2019 – followed by a look at Triple H making his way to the ring to honor the special occasion:

For those who need updating, new WWE rights deals saw WWE SmackDown returning to USA Network, WWE Raw heading to Netflix, and WWE NXT heading to CW. But because of a time gap in the new deals, USA Network will serve as the home to both SmackDown and Raw for the remainder of the year.

