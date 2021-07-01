Meghan McCain Confirms The View Departure At End Of Month: Video

It's official. Meghan McCain will be stepping down as co-host of the popular daytime talk show The View at the end of July. In a statement, McCain said, "I'm here to tell all of you my wonderful co-hosts and the viewers at home that this will be my last season on 'The View.'" The confirmation from McCain comes just hours after DailyMail.com had reported from unnamed Disney sources that McCain had made the decision to leave the talk show.

Here's a look at McCain's full statement:

.@MeghanMcCain announces her departure from @TheView at the end of the show's season, saying "this was not an easy decision." "I'm just eternally grateful to have had this opportunity here so, seriously, thank you from the absolute bottom of my heart." https://t.co/ZiP1UTs2xu pic.twitter.com/eLuEAJ4KLT — The View (@TheView) July 1, 2021 Show Full Tweet

First joining the popular daytime talk show in October 2017, McCain will be stepping away from her seat at the table after four seasons (and with two seasons remaining n her contract)- with McCain staying on through the end of this month. Interestingly, DailyMail.com also reported from the source that co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro were "not yet aware that Meghan had resigned." McCain's leaving would be an example of a surprise/not-a-surprise situation. While the abruptness of the news wasn't exactly expected, viewers have witnessed a growing divide between McCain and her co-hosts on a number of social and political issues- with both Goldberg and Behar not hesitating to challenge McCain on a number of her positions.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain Address Heated Comments | The View (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IPt4mb8vHkw)

