Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: memory of a killer

Memory of a Killer: Check Out Our Season 1 Ep. 3: "Samurai" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of FOX's Patrick Dempsey-starring Memory of a Killer, Season 1 Episode 3: "Samurai."

Article Summary Angelo faces a deadly mission as Dutch orders him to eliminate a threatening Internal Affairs agent.

Agent Grant grows suspicious of Angelo, digging deeper into his shadowy double life and motives.

Maria, still shaken from recent events, seeks Dave’s help in acquiring a weapon for protection.

Watch the official FOX promo, episode preview, and get new details on Memory of a Killer Season 1 Ep. 3.

Angelo (Patrick Dempsey) has his hands full when Dutch (Michael Imperioli) sends him on an assignment that could make or break their operations, while Agent Grant (Gina Torres) begins suspecting that he has a lot more going on under the surface. And that's not even close to what's on tap for tonight's episode of FOX's Dempsey, Imperioli, and Torres-starring psychological thriller, Memory of a Killer. Along with an official overview, image gallery, and promo trailer for S01E03: "Samurai," the cast looks to answer the question, "Who is Angelo?"

Memory of a Killer Season 1 Episode 3: "Samurai" Preview

Memory of a Killer Season 1 Episode 3: "Samurai" – Dutch assigns Angelo to kill an Internal Affairs Agent who threatens to take down their whole operation. Still rattled by the shooting, Maria seeks Dave's help in procuring a gun. Agent Grant runs into Angelo, who suspects she may see him as more than just the father of a victim. Angelo and Nicky fiery reconnect. Written by Ed Whitmore, Tracey Malone, and Heidi-Marie Ferren.

Inspired by the book and 2003 award-winning Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer, FOX's Memory of A Killer is a dramatic thriller starring Emmy nominee Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy, Dexter: Original Sin, Ferrari) as a hitman, Angelo Doyle, leading a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret. Emmy winner Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus, The Sopranos) stars opposite Dempsey in the role of Dutch, Angelo's oldest friend and an accomplished chef whose restaurant is a front for criminal enterprise. The series also stars Richard Harmon as Joe, a hitman; Odeya Rush as Maria, Angelo's daughter; Daniel David Stewart as Jeff, Maria's husband; Peter Gadiot as Dave, a local police detective; and Gina Torres as Special Agent Linda Grant.

Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment produce the series. Executive producers include Aaron Zelman, Glenn Kessler, Ed Whitmore, Tracey Malone, Cathy Schulman, David Schulner, and Dempsey. Arthur Sarkissian and Martin Campbell are also executive producers, along with Peter Bouckaert of Eyeworks.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!