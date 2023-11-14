Posted in: Amazon Studios, Movies, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, Batman, damian wayne, joker, merry little batman, prime video

Merry Little Batman Trailer Previews The Ultimate Father/Son Team-Up

It's gonna take the ultimate father/son team-up to save Gotham from the Joker. Here's the trailer for Prime Video's Merry Little Batman.

Article Summary Prime Video drops 'Merry Little Batman' trailer, a festive father/son superhero tale.

Mike Roth's animated effort infuses Gotham's Christmas with heart and humor.

Damian Wayne stars as a young 'Little Batman' defending his home and Gotham.

The film paves the way for the spinoff 'Bat-Family' animated series on Prime Video.

After being treated to a key art poster, preview images, and a very "gassy" teaser courtesy of the Joker, today saw the release of the official trailer for Prime Videos' animated film Merry Little Batman – which also serves as a "movie pilot" for the spinoff series Bat-Family. Hitting streaming screens on December 8th, the animated effort from director & producer Mike Roth (Regular Show) is looking more and more impressive with each preview we get as the Joker assembles a legion to bring doom down upon Gotham's holiday season (see what we did there) – unless the ultimate father/son team-up can stop them.

"Because it's a Christmas story, telling it through the eyes of a child seemed apropos," Roth shared with EW regarding Damian being younger than how he's usually portrayed. "Typically, Damian is a teenager who struggles with good and evil. While this was an interesting idea that was initially explored, we landed on a younger Damian. We decided to turn the clock back on Damian's petulant nature to a time when he was more innocent and wide-eyed. The idea of a teeny, tiny little kid in this huge city aspiring to become Batman like his dad was such a fun starting point. It gave us the heart and comedy we were looking for and opened the window to a Gotham City Christmas like we've never seen before." Now, here's a look at the official trailer for Prime Video's Merry Little Batman – crashing down our streaming chimnies on December 8th:

The animated family action comedy holiday film (wow, that's a lot to say) Merry Little Batman finds young Damian Wayne (Yonas Kibreab) alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve, where he must transform into "Little Batman" in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and supervillains intent on destroying the holidays. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on characters from DC, Merry Little Batman stars the voices of Luke Wilson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, David Hornsby as the Joker, and James Cromwell as Alfred. Roth directs from a screenplay by Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!) and Jase Ricci (Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham) – with Roth & Sam Register executive producing and Rebecca Palatnic producing.

Spinning out of the holiday mayhem will be the animated series Bat-Family, which follows Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne—who has now taken on the mantle of Little Batman—alongside a few newcomers to Wayne Manor as they navigate the fun and frustrations of life as a superfamily. Ricci, Register, and Roth will executive produce the series, with Warner Bros. Animation producing.

