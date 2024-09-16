Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: halloween, metv toons, scooby doo, super friends

MeTV Toons: October Brings Halloween Treats, "Super Friends" Debut

MeTV Toons rolled out its Halloween programming plans for October and some really big news for fans of the animated "Super Friends."

Last week, we shared what MeTV had planned in terms of "tricks & treats" for the Halloween season (yes, it feels great having Svengoolie and the Sven Squad taking over October again). But don't think for one second that MeTV Toons isn't getting in on the family-friendly spooky stuff, too. We're talking Halloween-themed episodes and cartoons – ranging from Scooby-Doo! and the Frankenstones to Casper – and so much more! And speaking of Sven and the squad, MeTV's "House of Svengoolie" will also make a special appearance on MeTV Toons to present the Scooby-Doo! Sunday Special – Hosted by the House of Svengoolie event. But October is also going to be a great month for fans of Super Friends – with Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Batman and Robin, and more joining the MeTV Toons lineup – beginning with a Primetime Sneak Peek before kicking off its five-nights-a-week run (with MeTV Toons acquiring all iterations of the animated series from 1973-1985).

Here's a look at MeTV Toons' Halloween line-up (all Sundays, from 1-8 pm ET/PT):

Sunday, October 13:

1-3 pm: Flintstones Family Sunday – "The Flintstones Meet Rockula and Frankenstone," "The New Fred & Barney Show" and "The Flintstones Comedy Show featuring The Frankenstones"

3-5 pm: Scooby-Doo! Sunday Specials

5-8 pm: The Addams Family Marathon (animated series from 1973/74)

Sunday, October 20:

1-3 pm: Flintstones Family Sunday – "The Flintstones Comedy Show featuring The Frankenstones"

3-5 pm: Scooby-Doo! Sunday Specials

5-8 pm: Funky Phantom Marathon

Sunday, October 27:

1-3 pm: Flintstone Family Sunday – "The Flintstones Comedy Show featuring The Frankenstones"

3-5 pm: Scooby-Doo! Sunday Special Hosted by House of Svengoolie

5 pm: House of Svengoolie's Cartoon BOO-Nanza

6 pm: Bunnicula Vampire Rabbit

6:30 pm: Casper's Halloween Special

7-8 pm: Casper & Friends

"Super Friends" on MeTV Toons:

Super Friends Primetime Sneak Peek (Sunday, October 6 from 8-11 pm ET/PT) features a special collection of "best of" episodes- "Terror from the Phantom Zone," "Secret Origins of the Super Friends," "Super Friends: Rest in Peace," "The Rise and Fall of the Super Friends," "Wild Cards" (featuring The Joker), and "The Death of Superman." The following day (October 7th), the animated series begins its weekday timeslot on Monday through Friday from 4-5 pm ET/PT

