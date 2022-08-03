Mind MGMT Series & More Part of Netflix, Dark Horse Entertainment Deal

With the third season of The Umbrella Academy still burning up the global streaming charts, it looks like Netflix and Dark Horse Entertainment (Polar, Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness) are looking to take their relationship to the next level. The streamer and Dark Horse Comics film & TV production arm have reached a multi-year, first-look film & TV deal that includes news of the development of two new projects. First, we have a film adaption of Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres' comic book series Bang!, in which a terrorist cult sets out to start the apocalypse with a series of novels meant to brainwash their readers, with the world's most celebrated spy sent to track down and kill the author responsible. Idris Elba (The Harder They Fall) is set to star, with Kindt and Zak Olkewicz penning the script. Elba; Mike Richardson & Keith Goldberg for Dark Horse, and Leitch & Kelly McCormick for 87 North set to executive produce. The second project is a series take on Kindt's comic book series Mind MGMT, in which a young woman stumbles onto the top-secret Mind Management program. Her ensuing journey involves weaponized psychics, hypnotic advertising, talking dolphins, and seemingly immortal pursuers as she attempts to find the man who was MIND MGMT's greatest success – and its most devastating failure. But in a world where people can rewrite reality itself, can she trust anything she sees? Emmy-nominated writer/producer Curtis Gwinn (Stranger Things) will executive produce the series, along with Richardson and Goldberg.

The projects join two previously-announced works in development. The drama series Revenge Inc. focuses on a secret, underground company that specializes in revenge. Matthew Arnold is set as showrunner and will executive produce alongside Richardson, Goldberg, and Chris Tongue. In addition, a feature film take on Joelle Jones and Jamie S. Rich's comic book series Lady Killer is in the works, with Blake Lively set to star in & produce the action-thriller that focuses on a 1950s housewife who leads a secret life as a highly-trained killer for hire.