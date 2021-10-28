Mitt Romney Dressing as Ted Lasso Is the Height of Not Getting It

We would like to think that Utah Senator Mitt Romney (Repulican't) dressed up & posted videos of himself as the lead character from Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso as some kind of a wink-and-a-nudge to series star Jason Sudeikis. For those of you who don't know, Sudeikis frequently portrayed Romney when Sudeikis was a cast member on NBC's Saturday Night Live (more on that below). But once you go from one video to three, and you start bringing on "guest stars" like Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Republican't-in-Training) for appearances, then you're no longer making the joke or in on the joke. Sorry, Mitt… but it kinda makes you the joke. Because Romney's about as much "Ted Lasso" as the dog who rode on the roof of his car was Krypto the Superdog. And let's be clear: Sinema is no Hannah Waddingham let alone AFC Wimbledon owner Rebecca Welton. What it does tell us is that in a political party where treason and attempts to sack the nation's capital and attack members of Congress is considered "patriotism," Romney really does represent the idea of "hope" and "Believe." And that might be the most depressing thing that I write today.

Here's a look at Romney's tweets from earlier today just so you can deal with the same levels of uncomfortable butt-puckering that come from watching someone who truly does not get it… as we did:

If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts—you can't lose. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

Warming up for Halloween weekend with the grandkids. As @TedLasso says, "Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain't warmed up properly, something real bad could happen." — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

Back in 2012, Sudeikis was a guest on Conan O'Brien's late-night talk show when he offered these essential tips when it came to playing Romney. One of his key takeaways? That if you can find a wind to work a voice mash-up that sounds equal parts George Clooney and Eddie Murphy's "Nasal White Guy," you're good to go:

Jason Sudeikis' Tips On Playing Mitt Romney | CONAN on TBS

In the following take on a 2021 Town Hall Presidential Debate, SNL's Aidy Bryant plays moderator Candy Crowley as Romney (Sudeikis) and Barack Obama (Jay Pharoah) take questions from a number of undecided Long Island voters (Fred Armisen, Bill Hader & Tom Hanks):

2012 Town Hall Presidential Debate – SNL

Of course, the one standout moment from Romney's long political history came during the 2012 Presidential campaign at a campaign stop in Jacksonville, Florida. Ladies and gentlemen, we proudly present to you… "The 'Who Let the Dogs Out?' Tapes (dear lord if there was ever someone who needed to stay away from anything having to do with dogs…):

Mitt Romney – Who Let the Dogs Out?