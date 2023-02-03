Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury English Dub Cast Set Crunchyroll announced the official English dub cast for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, which debuts on February 5th.

Crunchyroll announced the full English language dub cast for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, the latest series in the unstoppable Mobile Suit Gundam series. There's a new series every year with a new story and cast of teenagers in the war forced to pilot giant mech robots designed to look like they wear samurai armour. The Gundams remain the best-designed mecha which is why the model kits and toy sales are through the roof. The big difference with this series is the main character is female, and there's an LGBTQ love story at its centre.

Hiroshi Kobayashi, who directed TRIGGER's original anime KIZNAIVER, is helming Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury at Bandai Namco Filmworks anime studio brand Sunrise alongside Code Geass co-creator Ichiro Okouchi as scriptwriter and series composer. As the synopsis goes, "A.S. (Ad Stella) 122― An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."

"Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury" English Dub Cast

English Dub Crew

ADR Director: Jason Lord

Assistant ADR Director: Aaron Roberts

ADR Engineer: Noah Whitehead

Assistant ADR Engineer: Coco Caesar

Script Supervisors: Bonny Clinkenbeard , Jarrod Greene

, ADR Scriptwriter: Alex Mai

ADR Prep: Olivia Harris

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury English dub begins streaming on Crunchyroll on February 5th.