Modern Family Finds It Hard to Say Goodbye in Series Finale Preview

After 11 seasons on the air, the Pritchett, Dunphy, and Tucker families are set to end their Modern Family run with a two-part series finale on ABC. It's not like fans didn't know it was coming, and yet there's still this feeling that it snuck up on them when they weren't looking. Like how Supernatural fans are feeling, it's one thing to hear the announcement and run the gamut of emotions in those moments. When it's time to actually face that finale chapter, though? That's a different story, especially when the writers find interesting and not so in-your-face ways to pull at your heartstrings all season long. Over the course of 16 episodes, the writers did just that by bringing subtle (and not-so-subtle) closure to a number of series-long storylines without turning every week into the kind of sob-fest even a USA Network marathon couldn't ease. But now the time has come, and we have a look at what you can expect when the series takes it's final bow this Wednesday.

In "Finale Part 1," Mitchell and Cam settle in on their new normal, while Phil and Claire decide that one of the kids needs to move out in order to take control of the house again. Meanwhile, as Gloria becomes more successful at work, she notices Jay, Manny and Joe don't seem to need her as much. In "Finale Part 2," the entire family discovers that saying goodbye is much harder than it seems. "Finale Part 1" was written by Steven Levitan, Abraham Higginbotham, Jon Pollack, Ryan Walls, Jeffrey Richman, Morgan Murphy, and Stephen Lloyd, and directed by Levitan. "Finale Part 2" was written by Christopher Lloyd, Jack Burditt, Elaine Ko, Danny Zuker, Vali Chandrasekaran, Brad Walsh, and Paul Corrigan, and directed by Gail Mancuso.

Modern Family stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett and Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall. Elizabeth Banks, Chris Geere, Christian Barillas, Matthew Risch, Rory O'Malley, Rodrigo Rojas, and Charlie Trainer guest star in the two-part season finale. Twentieth Century Fox Television produces in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Levitan and Christopher Lloyd are co-creators/executive producers, with Zuker, Corrigan, Walsh, Higginbotham, Richman, and Jeff Morton also serving as executive producers. Twentieth Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.