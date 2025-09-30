Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: monster, ryan murphy

Monster Season 4 Focusing on Lizzie Borden & Others, Murphy Clarifies

Ryan Murphy clarified that the fourth season of Netflix's Monster will focus on other individuals and not just on Lizzie Borden.

Article Summary Ryan Murphy confirms Monster Season 4 will focus on infamous women, not just Lizzie Borden.

The season is set to examine figures like Aileen Wuornos and Elizabeth Báthory alongside Borden.

So far, Ella Beatty headlines the cast, with production expected to start in Los Angeles this fall.

Monster's third season spotlights Ed Gein, with Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam starring.

With Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's (American Horror Story) Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy, Criminal)-starring Monster: The Ed Gein Story set to hit Netflix screens this Friday, Murphy is offering some insights into the anthology series' future (and what might've been). Speaking with Variety as part of a profile on Hunnam and the streaming series, Murphy shared that he and Brennan took a pass on a season focusing on serial killer Ted Bundy ("When you look at those crimes, what are the themes there? It doesn't ask you any questions about society") and a look at Luigi Mangione has been tabled for now ("We know nothing about him").

Regarding the fourth season, the article noted that Hunnam declined to comment on reports that he would be playing the father of Lizzie Borden (Ella Beatty). That's when we got clarity on Season 4, with previous reporting having the season focus on Borden. "Later, once the news is out, Murphy tells me [the writer/interview] that the role is complex, and that the season will probe the history of infamous women, including Aileen Wuornos and Hungarian noblewoman Elizabeth Báthory." It would seem that the fourth season could be a mini-anthology of its own – it will be interesting to see if there will be more than a thematic link between the episodes. Along with Beatty and Hunnam, Monster Season 4 stars Billie Lourd, Jessica Barden, Vicky Krieps, and Rebecca Hall. With production set to get underway in Los Angeles this fall, Max Winkler will direct the first episode.

In addition to Hunnam, Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story stars Laurie Metcalf (Hacks, The Big Bang Theory) as Ed Gein's mother, August, with Tom Hollander (The White Lotus, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans) set as Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams (Dune: Prophecy, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) set as Alma Reville – Hitchcock's wife.

The streaming series cast also includes Suzanna Son (Red Rocket, Fear Street: Prom Queen, The Idol) as Adeline Watkins, Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread, Old, Bergman Island) as Ilse Koch, Joey Pollari (American Crime; Love, Simon) as Anthony Perkins, Tyler Jacob Moore (Shameless, Perry Mason) as Sheriff Schley, Charlie Hall (Bel-Air, Monsters) as Deputy Worden, Will Brill (The OA, Fellow Travelers) as Tobe Hooper, Mimi Kennedy (Midnight in Paris, In the Loop) as Dr. Mildred Newman, Robin Weigert (Deadwood, Smile) as Enid Watkins, and Lesley Manville (Another Year, Phantom Thread) as Bernice Worden.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!